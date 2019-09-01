‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Farrah Abraham Spotted out With Daughter After Wardrobe Malfunction, Manic Video

Former Teen Mom Farrah Abraham has been turning a lot of heads at the Venice Film Festival. Much like she did at the Cannes Film Festival according to The Blast, Abraham took to the red carpet at the festival on Thursday and had a “wardrobe malfunction.” She is also turning heads thanks to her “Docu-COMEDY” Domestic Goddess on YouTube, uploading a video where she oddly criticized her daughter and accused her of attempting to “manipulate” her.

The former reality star is in Venice attending the premiere of Brad Pitt’s latest film Ad Astra and soaking up the sun, and some criticism.

Her video earned her accusations of drug use and exploitation by fans, her wardrobe malfunction was criticized as manufactured by outlets like The Blast and the appearance of her daughter in heavy makeup caused many to once again question her mothering skills.

With her latest appearances at the festival, Abraham has calmed down a bit and opted for more conservative fashion. The former Teen Mom star was photographed on the red carpet for J’Accuse on Friday alongside daughter Sophia. She was also photographed holding her daughter’s hand in another set of photos arriving at the event while wearing a white dress.

“Thank you to [the Venice Film Festival] great feature films, top red carpet, an great to have child actors in the films & on the red carpets Sophia Laurent is my best date,” Abraham wrote in an Instagram post following Friday’s red carpet appearance.

This is a far different tone from the first part of Domestic Goddess uploaded to YouTube.

“After reminiscing with some ladies, I’m like, I’m gonna go on a tirade because I’m no longer going to allow my daughter to think that she can manipulate me,” Abraham ranted about in the click. “Like, I just can’t. It’s like, my family did it, my parents did it to me — and not my child! It’s like, I can only handle so much before I f—ing crack.”

Critics of the Teen Mom alum blasted her for the video and accused her using drugs. Many focused on Abraham focusing on “positive vibes” and questioning why she is being “negative” most of the time.

It has also been pointed out that Abraham has had “wardrobe malfunctions” in the past according to The Blast. The Cannes incident is similar to the recent shot from Venice, but the outlet alleges that Abraham coordinated with a photographer on the red carpet to capture her “malfunction” back in 2018.

No matter the truth, Abraham has certainly succeeded in creating headlines and grasping attention. It remains to be seen if this will translate to success with her online series.