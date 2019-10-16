‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Farrah Abraham Charges $5,000 for a Date With Her

Farrah Abraham will go on a date with you, but it won’t come cheap. The Teen Mom alum opened up about her dating life, including how much men have to pay before they even sit down for a dinner. Abraham spoke with press during the WE tv Marriage Bootcamp event in Los Angeles Thursday. During the chat she addressed what happens when someone pays $5,000 to take her out on a special date.

“My time is worth a lot of money,” Abraham told Too Fab. “Honestly I don’t really need to go on dates right now. I’m so focused on work and just everything I got going on. So yeah, pulling me away from what I love in my life, I think you can pay me for my time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Other women who don’t get paid for their time and who are just giving their time away,” she continued. “Well, I don’t really see anything great coming out of that so…you should always monetize your time. I mean you’re monetizing online, why not in real life?”

She told the outlet all her potential suitors get background checked and screened. She also brings security with her on the special occasion.

Abraham also offered some dating advice to her fans, addressing matters like if the lady should pay for the meal while on a date.

“I would say that is a danger zone and women should really stay away from paying for any meals on dates,” she said. “Women in general, like they should have the doors open for them. Men need to prove their worth. Like why are men around if they’re not doing the manly duties that they should?”

She continued, “If you can’t inspire a woman, if you can’t lift her up and you can’t help her in some kind of way and make her life amazing, then wow, I mean, I could do everything on my own.”

Abraham’s comments come as rumors have started swirling the reality star could be returning to Teen Mom OG after a few years away. She addressed the rumors in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Is that a small screen? I think it could be big. I think Teen Mom should definitely be taking over YouTube, on the airplane when I’m traveling, all over,” Abraham said last week. “Maybe I’ll have to work on the distribution and business part, and then I’ll come back.”