‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Farrah Abraham Accused of Drug Use After Manic Video

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham left some fans confused and concerned after she shared the first video in a planned “Docu-Comedy” series called Domestic Goddess. In the poorly-produced skit, Abraham weirdly criticized her daughter and claimed she was trying to not be racist or use curse words. The video was published just days before she headed to the Venice Film Festival.

The skit runs 11 minutes and features Abraham sitting and talking to the camera. “Love you Farr-ibbers! Shout out to my new subscribers & those who Joined my channel! Thank you for supporting my new projects tons to come,” she wrote in the caption, later adding, “Life is ironically funny!”

Not too many people found the video funny, as it has only 132 likes and more than 2,000 dislikes. It has been viewed 120,00 times as of Friday night.

In the skit, Abraham slams her daughter, 10-year-old Sophia, for trying to “manipulate” her.

“After reminiscing with some ladies, I’m like, I’m gonna go on a tirade because I’m no longer going to allow my daughter to think that she can manipulate me,” Abraham said, notes Starcasm. “Like, I just can’t. It’s like, my family did it, my parents did it to me — and not my child! It’s like, I can only handle so much before I f– crack.”

Elsewhere, Abraham said she will try not to be racist while driving and wants to stop cursing, “even though it’s a sign of intelligence to be in touch with your emotions and express yourself and cuss.”

In another part, Abraham said she is very busy as a “a single parent, mom, wife — or, I’m a wife to myself, and a husband to myself… a mom, dad, daughter, aunt, uncle. Like, I am so much to so many.”

The bizarre nature of the video left most viewers confused. Some even suggested Abraham, 28, was using drugs because of her slurred speech.

“I don’t speak drug addict so I don’t know for sure but I think it’s trying to communicate with us,” one person wrote.

“Stay off of drugs kids and people! This chick has totally lost it!!” another wrote.

“This is the saddest and weirdest video I’ve ever seen in my life,” one viewer wrote.

“You could do really well on here and turn your image around if you tried to be genuine, humble, honest, and relatable. What is this video? Lol. Anyway sending loving and positive vibes chick,” one person wrote. “Why are you so negative and constantly b–ing? Are you trying to be funny?”

Abraham published the video ahead of her trip to the Venice Film Festival with Sophia. So far, the trip has been eventful, with Abraham suffering a wardrobe malfunction when the thigh-high slit shifted to far. She was also criticized for a photo of Sophia showing her wearing heavy make-up, which some felt was inappropriate for a child of her age. The former MTV star also teased a YouTube video chronicling her trip to Italy.

