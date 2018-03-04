New ‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Gets a Tattoo Tribute for Her Mom Amid Cancer Battle

Mackenzie McKee, the latest addition to the Teen Mom OG cast, took to social media on Thursday to share her family’s new group tattoo, which honors her mother as she battles cancer.

McKee posted the photo on Twitter, while her mother posted it on Instagram. It shows McKee and three of her four sisters rocking fresh tattoos on their inner forearms. The plain black script reads “Always Be Kind” in their mother’s handwriting.

Their mom, Ange Douthit, is reportedly grappling with both brain and lung cancer.

“I’ve never wanted a tattoo, although they don’t bother me,” Douthit wrote on Instagram. “So when my daughters (Kaylee can’t get one while she’s pregnant) approached me about getting one I just told them it should have a great meaning.”

“They asked me to write, ‘Always Be Kind’ on paper so it would be in my handwriting and away they went. I thought they were going to add the cancer ribbon to it, but they chose not to, and I’m so happy, I don’t want my life to be remembered for the cancer,” she wrote.

“I want it to be remembered for what I did to share Christ. So last night when they revealed their tattoos to me, I was very pleased because, they all started telling me about how many people they have already been able to share what the tattoo means. Each person who asks about it, they tell them my story and explain how important it is to always be kind,” she added.

The proud mom went on, “Isn’t that awesome! You see, sometimes we get an attitude about certain things and that keeps us from seeing how it could be used for good. God can use anything to spread his love…even cancer, and yes, even a tattoo. We should never be quick to judge others. We don’t know their story. God created everyone for a purpose and has a great plan for their lives, they just need to understand how much God loves them. So go tell them!!!”

“You may be the only person who shares Christ with them,” Douthit added. “Don’t miss opportunities, life is way too short. Hug and smile more. Live each day to the fullest. Be happy and at peace. God loves you!”

The message may be getting even more of a boost as MTV has reportedly fired Farrah Abraham from the cast of Teen Mom OG, with the intent to replace her with Mackenzie McKee. According to TMZ, Abraham was let go early in February, and insiders say that McKee has already been filming new footage for OG for weeks.

McKee first appeared on the network for an episode of 16 and Pregnant back in 2012. She had a starring role in Teen Mom 3, which was cancelled after its first season. Many fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the spotlight.