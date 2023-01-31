'Teen Mom': Mackenzie McKee Speaks out on Pregnancy Rumors

Teen Mom alum Mackenzie McKee has been at the center of pregnancy rumors as of late. As Ashley's Reality Roundup reported, some Teen Mom Instagram accounts have been sharing screenshots of a baby registry that supposedly belongs to McKee and her boyfriend, Khesanio "Khessy" Hall. The publication reached out to McKee about the rumors and managed to set the record straight.

Based on screenshots obtained by several Teen Mom fan accounts, McKee and her boyfriend are allegedly expecting a baby in August. However, McKee told Ashley's Reality Roundup that the registry is "definitely" fake. She added, "This is hilarious!" Considering that McKee actually got her tubes tied in 2017, it's especially interesting to see this rumor pop up. The Teen Mom OG alum already has three children whom she shares with her ex-husband, Josh McKee.

In July 2022, McKee revealed that she and Josh were getting a divorce after 12 years together. She told her fans, "With all the messages I'm receiving and articles coming out, I wanted you guys to hear what's going on from me alone." The reality star continued, "[Sometimes] things work and sometimes, no matter how hard you fight, it just doesn't work out. I am breaking my silence about Josh and I being done. I will always respect him as the father of my children but it's time for me to find my [happiness]."

Both McKee and her ex have since moved on. McKee is currently in a relationship with Hall, whom she recently gave a shoutout to on her Facebook account. She posted a photo of her boyfriend doing some yard work, which she captioned, "Everyone needs a Khessy in their life." She continued, "So much around the house has been fixed, cleaned, organized etc. we went from Raman and baloney sandwiches to the best home cooked meals. I've been barely surviving in 2022, redoing my garden was the last thing I had time for…Thanks babes for spending your Saturday on this." As for Josh, he has moved on with Hailie Lowery and McKee even expressed on social media that she is supportive of her ex's new relationship.