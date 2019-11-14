‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Says Critics of a Tweet About Her Dog Took It ‘Out of Proportion’

Mackenzie McKee thinks her followers have taken a tweet about her dog “way out of proportion,” after the Teen Mom OG personality was hit with a wave of anger for revealing her pet Great Dane normally sleeps outside. The MTV star had no idea what awaited her after she tweeted Tuesday that she “let” her dog sleep inside due to the bad weather, but he kept “begging” to go back out.

Let the Great Dane sleep inside because of the weather. And he spent the entire night begging me to let him out. When i did he ran around like he loved the cold? 🤔 — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) November 12, 2019

When people started to criticize her for keeping the dog outside, McKee explained that her pup has access to a back porch with bedding, but that wasn’t enough for many of the animal lovers concerned about the dog’s well-being.

But he does have access from his yard to the back porch which I set him up bedding to stay warm. However he did nothing more but destroy that bedding 🤦🏼‍♀️. — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) November 12, 2019

McKee even went so far as to tell a critic to back off of the issue altogether, adding, “Y’all are taking this tweet way out of proportion.”

Girl, he doesn’t sleep outside when it’s cold. I was confused as to why he begged to go out. Personal Choice I do not keep him in a crate or want to. He busted out of one and I just decided to let him sleep by my bedside. Y’all are taking this tweet way out of proportion — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) November 13, 2019

The tweets didn’t stop coming, however, with McKee’s followers calling her a bad dog owner and explaining that her Great Dane doesn’t have the kind of coat to stay outside in cold weather.

“Ew. I cannot with people who raise their dogs to live outside,” one user commented, with McKee responding, “He’s a 50/50 dog. He has to run and play or he will eat my furniture. Literally. I didn’t spend thousands on a fence because I don’t want him inside. I did it because he needed it. Move along.”

Another wrote, “You ‘let’ him sleep inside? Is he not allowed? Why have a dog if hes not allowed to sleep indoors?”

“He has slept indoors anytime he wants,” McKee told them. “If you didn’t read the tweet, he was begging to be let outside the entire night. Ps it’s Oklahoma, drive around and most large dogs are outside. He prefers it most of the time. heh.”

“If it were a cold weather dog (husky, Alaskan malamute, etc) then I would partially understand (still not really because why have a pet if it’s locked outside) but Great Danes are Velcro dogs (I have one),” one dog owner added. “They want to be near their people! Messed up.”

“Still confuses (sic) as to why your mad at me again?” McKee questioned. “I was stating I made him come in and he begged to do the opposite and I was confused. He isn’t locked outside and is inside most of the time I do not get you.”

In the end, McKee decided to let people say what they wanted about her.

“When I see people have something negative to say about every little thing. I sit and wonder how miserable it would be to live like that,” she wrote. “I strive to see only good in others, and it’s a joyful life to live. You should try it too.”

Photo credit: MTV