‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee’s Mother Memorialized in Beautiful Livestreamed Funeral

Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee‘s mother, Angie Douthit, was laid to rest Saturday in a beautiful ceremony that was livestreamed to the thousands of people whose lives she changed before passing away after a lengthy battle with cancer last week. In the livestream of the ceremony, which is still available to watch at wardogsports.com and on YouTube, the auditorium in which Douthit’s memorial was held was clearly packed by people there to pay their respects.

At the ceremony, Douthit’s sister, Mandi Smith, took to the podium to pay tribute to the woman who inspired so many with her faith throughout her cancer diagnosis and treatment.

“I would like to tell you a couple things Angie would want you to know. First, Angie did not lose her battle to cancer,” she said, as per Champion Daily. “She won the race set before her. We watched her cross that finish line. And no doubt the last part of the race was tough, but she never quit and she finished strong.”

“Second thing Angie would want you to know is that she knew many people would ask, ‘Why did this happen, why her?’” Smith continued. “Angie would say, ‘Why not me?’ She knew this was God’s plan. That’s why she titled her book God’s Plan… the third thing Angie would want you to know is that she did not want any of us to get angry about her passing. Now she knew we would all go through the stages of grief — anger being one of them — but she did not want you to stay in that anger.”

Douthit’s son, Zeke, also memorialized his mother, singing “You Are My Sunshine” in an emotional moment that left not a dry eye in the house.

“I know Mom’s got a huge smile up there with you Lord,” he said. “I just pray that you be with everybody in this room and if they don’t have you in their hearts or know you, or we pray that this service can help them want to come to know you Lord.”

Douthit’s own words during a previous sermon at church were also played back on a large screen for the attendees.

“When I turned 40 a few years ago, I said, ‘Wow my life is half over. What have I done?’” she said in the video. “One day, I had an X-ray and it changed my life … And I said, ‘God, what’s my purpose?’ And this is what he said, so simple. He said, ‘When you leave, I want people to know your Jesus.’”

“My whole purpose is that people know my Jesus and they know the love of Christ and they know that rules, regulations, laws, it’s nothing,” she continued. “It’s all about Jesus Christ and what he did for us. …The whole world is just such a crazy mess, and I just want people to know Jesus. … So every one of you gotta go out and let people know your Jesus. Share the love of God. Don’t judge. Don’t condemn. Don’t hate. Forgive. Share love. Hug. Smile. Help people.”

Photo credit: MTV