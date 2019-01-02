‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie Edwards Reveals New Photo of Husband Ryan Following His Rehab Stint

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards‘ wife Mackenzie Standifer is standing by her man in 2019.

She shared a photo of herself with Edwards on Instagram on New Year’s Eve. “Best New Years. Best lover. Best friend,” Standifer captioned the photo, adding a heart emoji.

Standifer and Edwards have had a whirlwind of a year, welcoming their first child in October. However, Edwards missed the birth of his son because he was checked into yet another stint in rehab. He checked out around Thanksgiving after completing the full 90-day program.

In December, Edwards was reportedly caught on Tinder, causing fans to question his dedication to Standifer, who he married in June 2017. In a photo obtained by Radar Online, Edwards can be posing shirtless in an outdated photo.

It’s not the first time Edwards was linked to the dating app; in August 2017, Radar published a similar report claiming that he had messaged a woman, asking if she was “down to f—.” His profile named him as married, but he told the women he “liked to have a little fun.” The report also accused him of sending the woman two sexually explicit photos.

However, Edwards denied the allegations. “I”m married. Get [the] f— out of here with the dumb s—,” he reportedly said.

In March 2018, he was once again caught on Tinder after three women claimed they matched with him.

Recently, Edwards was reportedly spotted drinking alcohol following his stint in rehab. He and Standifer were spotted at a local Chatanooga, Tennessee barbecue restaurant on Dec. 6, with a witness telling Radar that Edwards drank a beer with dinner.

Standifer did not comment on the drinking, but did confirm that they were out on a date at the restaurant.

Standifer’s recent New Year’s Eve post seems to show that she is not bothered by the reports about Edwards. She also wrote on Instagram that “he’s the biggest help.”

“I love this man,” she captioned a photo of Edwards and their son cuddling on a chair.

“Do you burn your house down when it’s dirty? No. Do you set your car on fire when it needs a new part? No,” she told a follower on her Instagram Story. “Just because someone has a problem doesn’t give you an excuse to give up.