‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messer Reveals Relationship With Ex Didn’t End After Divorce

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert may be officially divorced — but could their relationship still be on? After Teen Mom 2 fans hoped for Leah and Jeremy to get back together following their flirty Instagram exchanges and even a secret hookup, it looks like they’ve left their romantic relationship in the past.

In a sneak peek clip of the upcoming season of the MTV series, Leah sits down with her sister Victoria to discuss the situation while her daughters play.

“Jeremy texted me and said he wants to talk to me,” she said. “And he’s been commenting on every single one of my pictures and being super weird.”

“I think in a way, you kind of have a feeling of what it’s going to be about… Maybe he wants to go to dinner,” Veronica says.

“Maybe it’s about [their daughter] Addie’s birthday party,” Leah contests. “He asked me to do Addie’s birthday party together. Maybe that’s what it’s about.”

“I don’t know,” Victoria replies. “He might be trying to get his way back in!”

“Trying to get back together with me? I sure as hell hope not,” she replies.

But as fans of the reality series know, that’s not exactly went down behind the scenes. In a February episode of cast mate Kailyn Lowry’s podcast, Coffee Convos, Leah revealed that she and Jeremy were recently seeing each other.

“[We filmed about] us being like ‘We should just get back together’ and about us hooking up,’” Leah said on the podcast.

She explained that she also considered formally starting up another relationship with him.

“I guess at first maybe I considered [getting back together with Jeremy],” she said. “Like, If we are getting along this great, why not try it again for Addie’s sake? But at the end of the day we weren’t happy. We didn’t do well together but we do great as friends.”

Since then, Jeremy has confirmed a relationship with a new girlfriend, so it’s unlikely he and Leah’s flame continued to burn.

“I am single [as f—]!” Messer said on the podcast. “I just now started getting back out into the dating world.”

She also revealed that things with her ex, Corey Simms, aren’t the same.

“Corey and I don’t have that friendship,” Messer said. “It’s like,’We have kids together and there are strict rules,’ and that’s all we deal with. With Jeremy it’s like ‘Whatever goes…’”

Things have been getting better with Corey’s wife Miranda, with whom she clashed intensely a couple of years ago.

“Yeah we get along,” Messer said of her ex-husband’s wife. “I don’t really see her very often or communicate with her. Like, we’re in a group text but I really don’t [interact] with her much.”