Kailyn Lowry Poses Nude in Birthday Boudoir Photoshoot

Kailyn Lowry is feeling herself on her 26th birthday!

The Teen Mom 2 personality shed her clothes in favor of her birthday suit to celebrate the milestone, posing for a classy black and white boudoir photoshoot, a sample of which she shared online with fans Wednesday.

“Birthday suit for the birthday girl,” she captioned the photo, hashtagging powerful statements such as “#lovetheskinyourein,” “#womenempowerment,” and “#curvesaresexy.”

The MTV personality recently gave birth to her third child, son Lux, in August, making her a mother of three little boys. It’s been hard for her to get back to her pre-baby body confidence since then, she’s revealed, being open with her fans about the affect three pregnancies have had on her self-esteem.

In January, she was even scheduled to go under the knife for a mommy makeover, but decided last minute to love her body in a less surgical way.

“I won’t lie to y’all, i came to Miami for lipo & a boob job. But hours before my surgery i decided i don’t want to go through with it,” she tweeted at the time. “When i get home I’ll use the money i was gonna spend on surgery for a nutritionist & get back into working out.”

Ex Javi Marroquin, with whom she co-parents their 4-year-old Lincoln, was quick to applaud her decision to go the natural route.

“I’m super proud of her for making that decision!” he told E! News at the time. “I used to tell her all the time to do it naturally. Good for her. The reward will be greater in the end.”

But don’t think the praise means a reunion for Lowry and Marroquin anytime soon, despite Marroquin’s comments to Radar earlier this month.

“We have our own private discussions just me and her,” Marroquin said of possibly getting back together. “But a lot happened between us in the past. On my behalf, I’ve moved on from all of that. I’m in a lot better place than I was when all of that was happening. We have the weirdest relationship in the world. We can’t even explain it to anybody because it’s me, Kail and the boys.”

But Lowry was quick to clap back on Twitter.

“Javi and I are not getting back together so whatever you’re reading is all bulls—,” the MTV cast member tweeted, later explaining to a fan, “He moves too funny for me.”

A few hours later, she later cryptically asked on Twitter, “How can you get back with someone who didn’t have your back when y’all were together?”

She added, “If you have a child [with] someone [I don’t care] how bad it gets you don’t let someone go after the other parent.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kaillowry