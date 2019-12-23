‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Shares Message About Being ‘Destroyed’ Amid David Eason Split

Jenelle Evans is focus on rebuilding herself after being “destroyed in a thousand ways,” the former Teen Mom 2 star revealed amid her contentious split from husband David Eason. The MTV personality has been keeping her followers updated on her state on mind with a series of pointed quotes on social media since announcing she had left her husband in October, and Sunday was no different.

Evans shared a quote to her Facebook page reading, “I have been destroyed in a thousand ways, and now, I know a thousand ways to rebuild myself.”

Evans and Eason are currently embroiled in a custody battle over 2-year-old daughter Ensley after Evans left her husband of two years, alleging mental and physical abuse in the restraining order granted by a judge covering her and all of her children, including 5-year-old son Kaiser, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, and 10-year-old son Jace, who lives with her mother, Barbara, as per the custody agreement dating back to when the former Teen Mom welcomed her son with ex Andrew Lewis a decade ago.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its (sic) been my life,” Evans wrote on Instagram on Oct. 31 announcing the split. “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy.”

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she continued. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

