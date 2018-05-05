‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans’ Latest Photo Sparks Concern Among Fans

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans‘ latest Instagram posts have some fans concerned, as she shows off a big red mark on her neck.

On Friday, the 26-year-old posted a photo showing herself carrying 1-year-old daughter Ensley Jolie Eason in the pool, with the caption “water babies.” However, the photos clearly show a red mark on the left side of her neck.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The red mark was even more visible on her next post, a sponsored ad for the Little Tiny Waist waist trainer.

“What’s with the big red mark on your neck?” one person asked, notes In Touch Weekly.

Another person added, “Looks like she [is] hiding something on her neck.”

One fan suggested it was a mark from a necklace that “irritated her skin.”

“Looks like a shadow when you compare the two pictures,” another wrote.

Aside from those comments, more people were going back and forth on Evans’ parenting skills and her decision to wear a bikini while cradling her toddler. Even in that case, Evans had plenty of defenders.

“The nerve of some people…like hello you’re in a pool what are suppose to wear long sleeves and sweats??” one person wrote to her.

“The crap people spew is ridiculous. Y’all mad she’s wearing a bikini in a pool,” another added.

“The baby girl is a beauty and I love the bikini,” one wrote.

The focus on an apparent red mark and her yellow bikini comes just days after Evens pulled a gun in a road rage incident. On April 26, Evans called 911 to complain about a driver tailgating her while she was driving with son Jace in the car. The other driver filed a police report, claiming Evans hit his truck and pulled a weapon in the incident. A witness reportedly saw Evans follow the driver to his home.

“He was outside his house hollering that some crazy lady was following him with a gun,” a source told Radar Online. “She had really dark windows. I could tell that it was a woman, but her windows were up. He yelled that she had a gun, so I stayed out of the way.”

Evans has also clashed with the producers of Teen Mom 2. Her husband David Eason was fired for homophobic rants and controversial social media posts after the Parkland, Florida school shooting. Evans recently brought Eason to the set and security feared he brought a weapon.

On Friday, Radar Online also reported Evans is refusing to go to the Teen Mom 2 reunion special because Eason will not be there.

“Jenelle doesn’t want to go anywhere without David, and MTV isn’t paying for him to come to the reunion,” the source told Radar. “And David is trying to talk her out of going too, manipulating her and telling her that she should just skip it.”