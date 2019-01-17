‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Denies Pulling Gun on Woman in His Neighborhood

David Eason is denying recent reports that he pulled a gun on a woman in front of his North Carolina home.

Addressing the reports that he had threatened to shoot Sandra Britt, who had been looking for a rental property for her daughter in the neighborhood, Eason adamantly denied the encounter when speaking on his Instagram Story.

“Not only did I not have my gun on me but I was in no way trying to defend my life. I was literally asking you if you needed help,” he said, adding that this was the second time that he had seen the woman parked in his neighborhood.

News of the alleged encounter first broke when Kelli Britt Faulk detailed the incident in a Facebook post, claiming that Eason, the husband of Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, had “pulled a gun” on her mother, “a real estate agent who was out looking for land.”

Britt alleged that she had been admiring Eason’s house and gate when she was approached from behind by Eason, who was on an ATV, demanding to know why she was near his property. She added that Eason then put his hand on what appeared to be a gun holstered at his waist and said, “That’s right. I got a gun. I will shoot you.”

In her post, Britt’s daughter also claimed that Eason had “chased” her mother down, “pulled a gun on her,” and “cussed her out.”

Evans defended Eason by claiming that Britt was “a liar,” adding that “David had his phone on him and nothing else.” Evans also wrote when responding to Faulk’s post that should Britt come onto her property again, she will be charged with trespassing and harassment.”

Eason has not been shy about his love of guns, a fact that many were quick to point out. The former MTV reality star has even stated in the past that he always carries a firearm and frequently shows off his guns on social media.

Just last month, he shared a picture on his Instagram account showing himself snuggling with one of his guns, informing fans that he was visited by the Secret Service. In the post, he wrote that while he likes President Trump, he doesn’t like the fact that he wants to “ban bump stocks and take guns away from people just because someone ‘red flagged’ them.” He also stated that his property is “protected from intruders by lethal force also.”

Eason’s affinity for guns and reported quick-to-anger personality have allegedly become a safety concern for many who work on Teen Mom. Some crew members have even reportedly refused to work when Evans is filming in fear of Eason “coming to a location where we’re filming and opening fire.”

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 premieres Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.