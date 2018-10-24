‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Claims Husband David Eason Attacked Her in 911 Call Before Hospitalization

In audio footage obtained by TMZ of a 911 call Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans made over the weekend, Evans claimed her husband David Eason physically assaulted her to the point where she could not move her arm.

Evans can be heard telling the 911 operator that Eason had been drinking and “got violent.”

“My husband, he assaulted me. He pinned me down on the ground in the yard,” Evans said through uncontrollable sobbing. “I think I heard my f—ing collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.”

The 26-year-old said that Eason “got violent ’cause he was drinking.” She told the operator that four children — presumably her sons Jace, 9, and Kaisier, 4, and daughter Ensley, 1, as well as another unidentified child — were sleeping inside the family’s home.

“I have four kids at the house with me right now. And they’re all sleeping,” she said on the call placed the night of Saturday, Oct. 13. “I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to do.”

She initially told the operator that Eason was still in the house but later said that he “left with his friend.”

The operator said she sent police as well as an ambulance to Evans’ house. She said she was not bleeding but that “my collarbone hurts so bad.”

“All I know is that my collarbone hurts so bad,” she said.

She also mentioned the sinus surgery she underwent earlier in the week. “I’m recovering from a surgery that I got on Monday,” she said.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina confirmed on Thursday that Evans was transported to the hospital Saturday night after two police officers responded to a call about an alleged assault. An ambulance was requested but later canceled.

The department’s 911 chief operations officer told Us Weekly that police “advised [Evans] of the legal action she could take” before she was brought to the hospital. No arrests have been made, and she did not file a police report.

Despite one source saying Evans tripped outside in front of a bonfire while she was hosting friends that evening, another said “Jenelle didn’t fall or trip on anything. David attacked her in front of everyone and they fell to the ground. She was hurt and had to go to the hospital and have X-rays.”

Evans deleted her Twitter account following the incident. Her Instagram remains active. Eason did not respond to reports of abuse earlier in the week, but instead shared a raunchy photo of Evans on Thursday.

Evans and Eason married in September 2017 and share daughter Ensley. Eason was fired by MTV earlier this year after posting a series of homophobic and transphobic tweets. He continues to be a controversial figure on social media.