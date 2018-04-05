Jenelle Evans Announces She’s Blocking ‘Teen Mom’ Castmate Maci Bookout

The Teen Mom family is feuding after Jenelle Evans got called out by Maci Bookout for posting false conspiracy theories about the Parkland school shooting survivors on Facebook.

Evans originally stirred up controversy on the day of the shooting by posting a photo of herself holding a semi-automatic rifle just hours after a gunman killed 17 people at a high school in Florida. Soon after, her husband David Eason was fired from the show for going on a homophobic Twitter rant.

Evans’ status on the show was unknown for a while, but even after she’s commenced filming for this upcoming season, she’s doubling down with her opinions about the Parkland shooting.

On Monday, Evans shared a meme mocking Parkland shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez, while Eason shared a debunked conspiracy theory about the shooting on his page.

When a fan commented on the meme, “Geeze how stupid can you be?” Evans fired back, “It’s called sarcasm. It’s a joke.”

I shared a meme on Facebook, get over it. 🙃 https://t.co/l1MSSf0kj6 — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) April 4, 2018

She also took to Twitter to tweet about it. “I shared a meme on Facebook, get over it.” she said.

Bookout, soon after the controversy broke, posted an article about Evans’ most recent controversy, saying it was “so not okay!!” in a tweet.

But Evans was upset with the Teen Mom OG cast member sharing her opinion.

“I’m sorry Maci, I’m blocking you. This is ridiculous.”

I’m sorry Maci , I’m blocking you. This is ridiculous. https://t.co/kH8RaIY2y5 — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) April 4, 2018

She continued later, “You’re not allowed to have a sense of humor for some reason. David shared his opinions and was fired. Ryan [Edwards] threatened the lives of cast members and isn’t facing punishment. I would want answers about that!”

Fans of the show will remember that Edwards, Bookout’s ex, was recently arrested for breaking probation on a 2017 heroin possession charge.

As first reported by The Ashley, Bookout filed for an order of protection just days before her ex was arrested.

In the petition, she asked her that her son Bentley, 9, whom she shares with Edwards and her children Jayde, 2, and Maverick, 1, with husband Taylor McKinney be protected under the order, according to court documents obtained by Radar.

“He has left voicemail messages threatening to show up at my house and take my son,” she claimed. “He has made threats to show up and hurt me if I don’t answer my phone.”

During her son’s baseball game in May 2017, she claimed Edwards “showed up under the influence of heroin and got in my face, yelling and threatening to hurt me.”

The court issued a temporary order of protection.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV