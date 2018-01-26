Farrah Abraham’s Latest Social Media Rant Confuses ‘Teen Mom OG’ Fans

Farrah Abraham’s latest rant against Teen Mom producers is leaving some fans scratching their heads.

The MTV personality has been taking the network that started her career to task for “sex shaming” and demeaning her for her work in the adult entertainment industry, which she said culminated in a “fake firing” from the show used to up the drama on the season of Teen Mom OG.

So when she posted a clip from the show in which a producer calls her “difficult” on Twitter Thursday, fans weren’t surprised about the harsh words she had for the network. But they were a little confused about how she was expressing that sentiment.

I appreciate this great example of being a strong women through some deceitful horrible plotted contrived times on this show, it’s horrible when people play dumb act ignorant like they have no clue of what their consequences for their actions our as their older then I am 🛢👋👋 pic.twitter.com/yCLvSrAUmM — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) January 25, 2018

“I appreciate this great example of being a strong women through some deceitful horrible plotted contrived times on this show,” she captioned the clip. “It’s horrible when people play dumb act ignorant like they have no clue of what their consequences for their actions our as their older then I am.”

Fans weren’t sure what the 26-year-old meant by her caption, and sounded off in the comment section.

1) Everything he is saying is true. 2) You ramble so much when you speak and when you tweet, that it is almost incoherent. — James Guthrie (@jamesjguthrie) January 25, 2018

Earlier in the week, Abraham made her point a bit clearer in another Instagram post of a shortened version of the same clip.

“Never apologize for being an ambitious, confident, and strong minded women,” she captioned it. “As I become the best Farrah I can be, I won’t let a man or network be little me, try to break me, lie about who I am to my core, I’m bullied, surrounded and hurt by all the manipulation.”

“I will no longer allow this hateful horrible show around my family,” she continued. “It’s sad producers ruin their top leading network’s show because they let their ego, politics, hate, discrimination and horrible sexual harassment behavior ruin a show.”

Abraham defended her adult toy and lingerie businesses, which the network has taken issue with in the past, saying she has “outshined the Teen Mom brand.”

She then threw shade at her Teen Mom castmates, saying, “I’m not stuck down in a Teen Mom pit with fake friends, relationships, horrible producing, not safe for my child environments, unlawful ethics and companies, depression, etc.”

“I don’t conduct myself like Viacom’s horrible disgusting ethics and I certainly am raising my daughter to treat people better then MTV‘s horrible behavior. Our next generation should learn to love humans and treat each other with kindness. Thanks Be To God,” she concluded.

Photo credit: Getty / Eamonn M. McCormack