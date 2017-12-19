Farrah Abraham’s Mom Defends Daughter’s Disparaging Tweet

Farrah Abraham’s mom is defending her daughter after the Teen Mom OG cast member penned a controversial tweet Monday.

I’m just happy amber stays In bed, Maci sits on the couch, Catelynn smokes weed in her car , Tyler’s gays still doesn’t admit it, I travel the world & know how to run businesses #teenmom @mtv all I can say is #WOW pic.twitter.com/dg8K3iTOzC — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) December 19, 2017

“I’m just happy [Amber Portwood] stays In bed, [Maci Bookout] sits on the couch, [Catelynn Lowell] smokes weed in her car, [Tyler Baltierra’s] gays [sic] still doesn’t admit it, I travel the world and know how to run businesses #teenmom @mtv all I can say is #WOW,” she tweeted during an airing of the MTV show’s newest episode.

While the reality star has gotten a lot of backlash for what she said about her castmates, Abraham’s mom Debra Danielsen backs her daughter up.

“It’s hard to be perfect,” Danielsen told InTouch Tuesday. When asked where she thought the comments came from, she explained, “Nothing [happened] recently. Their disagreement goes back to Teen Mom, but we should be closer now and support each other.”

Abraham herself also weighed in on what led her to tweet what she did, telling the publication, “It’s on the episode and I watch every Monday when it airs, just like what our watchers see too!”

Danielsen’s message of support comes soon after she defended Teen Mom 2 cast member Jenelle Evans, who sent her castmates cease and desist letters for talking about her earlier this month.

“I would [do the same] because none of them know how to keep their damn mouths shut. They’re all about the drama,” she told InTouch earlier this month.

“They’re not about actually caring or being there as a friend — and you know what? She’s doing the right thing. And you know what? I tried to send out cease and desists to all my crew, to everyone — because there are ALWAYS problems.”

Baltierra also responded to the dig Tuesday.

In order for her to really insult me, I would first need to value her opinion and the lion does not dwell on the opinions of sheep 🙏🏻🙌🏻✌🏻 https://t.co/9bDEXHRJoF — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) December 19, 2017

“In order for her to really insult me, I would first need to value her opinion and the lion does not dwell on the opinions of sheep,” he responded.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

