Exclusive: Farrah Abraham Says She’s ‘Irreplaceable’ After ‘Teen Mom OG’ Casts Mackenzie McKee

Farrah Abraham is sure her Teen Mom OG replacement Mackenzie McKee will never measure up to what she’s done on the show.

The reality TV celeb revealed in October that she had been let go from Teen Mom due to her involvement in the adult entertainment business, and last month filed a $5 million lawsuit against production company Viacom claiming “sex shaming” on the part of production staff.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A week ago, TMZ reported that the Teen Mom 3 alum would be filling the casting hole. McKee is mom to three children and currently supporting her own mother while she battles stage 4 brain cancer.

But Abraham is taking news of her replacement with a grain of salt, she told PopCulture.com exclusively.

“I don’t know if the series is canceled or still going to try to make a return after my departure,” she told PopCulture.com. “Replacing an OG is irreplaceable.”

She added that after leaving the MTV show, she has “no reaction” to news of her replacement.

“I left at the height of Teen Mom history and am sound with my choice,” she told PopCulture.com.

Previously, she told PopCulture.com that her next move would be to concentrate on acting, saying her time on the show she slammed as “fake” prepared her for a career in more dramatic parts.

“I’m solely focusing on acting and scripted roles,” she told PopCulture.com. “Reality TV turned into plotted fake scenes, so at this point I see it as I’ll be the best actress this world has ever seen.”

The 26-year-old mother of one also joked, “Watch out JLaw!” referencing actress Jennifer Lawrence before adding, “I enjoy working and am successful in what I put my mind to, and I know my daughter Sophia, who is already an actor, will do amazing in scripted work as well.”

According to her IMDb page, Abraham has already acted in Axeman 2: Overkill, as well as Adam K. She also appeared in two adult films with James Deen, Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom and Farrah 2: Backdoor and More.

As she leaves the Teen Mom franchise behind, the My Teenage Dream Ended author had a fiery final message to castmates Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood, which she shared with PopCulture.com.

“I wish all the women of Teen Mom the best as their jealousy, hatred, and women-hating should stop and more so lift up and empower women,” she told PopCulture.com. “This show lacks [confidence], [security], honesty and integrity, which is why the adults of this show must be controlled and puppeteered by producers and staff.”

“The effect on their children is concerning,” she said. “I deeply hope the mothers and fathers take their children’s development and safety more serious,” she continued.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Getty/Valerie Fairman