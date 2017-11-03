‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Calls Farrah Abraham Disgusting After Split From MTV

Teen Mom OG cast member Farrah Abraham’s drama keeps piling on as she claims she was fired, then not fired by Viacom, who owns MTV.

And as Abraham rants about the reality show’s production company and executives, fellow Teen Mom personality Briana DeJesus is calling her out as “disgusting.”

Somewhere in between being fired from and reinstated by the network, Abraham filmed a video in which her 8-year-old daughter Sophia shared her “thoughts” on her mom’s situation.

“I’m proud of my mom for standing up for others…” Sophia said in the clip with Abraham.

“I support my mom making entertainment a safer environment for other kids and moms!” Go Mom! Shame on you @mjfree @mtv @Viacom @AnxiousEngine,” she wrote in the caption, calling out various company executives.

I support my mom making entertainment a safer environment for other kids and moms! Go Mom! Shame on you @mjfree @mtv @Viacom @AnxiousEngine pic.twitter.com/oXGosSLTXN — Sophia Abraham (@SophiaLAbraham) November 1, 2017

Sophia’s Twitter states her account is “solely owned & operated by an adult,” which may or may not be her mother.

Teen Mom 2 cast member DeJesus retweeted the video from Sophia’s account and wrote: “This is disgusting lmao.”

This is disgusting lmao https://t.co/ZAVQCGoayW — Bri baby💋 (@_BrianaDejesus) November 2, 2017

Other fans agreed with DeJesus, slamming Abraham for using her child as another outlet to bash Viacom, MTV and its affiliates.

Someone needs to call CPS on this woman! She should not be using her daughter in her fight to film porn! — Michelle (@acetonsgamma) November 1, 2017

Disgusted how you feed your daughter the words you want to hear. — Lori Hutter (@lori_hutter) November 1, 2017

Hi Farrah. We all know this is you. Just stop. You’re embarrassing yourself. — Stephanie (@Plink220) November 1, 2017

Abraham claimed she was fired on Tuesday, one day after she was featured on a XXX show on adult site CamSoda.

“Viacom let me go because as a Business Mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private!” the reality TV personality claimed in a post on social media.

“Even though I have successfully been to gentlemen’s clubs appearances they filmed and Viacom filmed me at the AVN’s & Viacom shows and glorifies showing couples having sex on their network but as stated today ‘my brands press out shines the Teen Mom Viacom press,’ ” she continued.

One day later, Abraham said she wasn’t fired by the company, but continued to bash executives she accuses of committing “hate crimes” against her and her family.

“This hate, this criminal behavior, bad business practices end today!” she said on another video, continuing to call out the network, production company and individuals she’s worked with.

“My daughter, my family, myself have all suffered for the contrived, malicious hate crime against me. God is great as I have rose above and am success beyond all of these set backs!” she added.

