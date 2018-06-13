‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Arrested at Beverly Hills Hotel for Fighting

Farrah Abraham felt the cold steel of handcuffs Tuesday night when she was arrested at a hotel for fighting with an employee, according to TMZ.

The news outlet reports that the former Teen Mom OG star got into an argument with a male employee at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The heated argument escalated to the point where Abraham reportedly struck the staffer, prompting an onlooker to call the police.

Alcohol was reportedly a factor in the incident at the swanky hotel, TMZ says. Abraham was arrested at 1:48 a.m.PT and booked on battery and trespassing. She reportedly made quite a scene while being arrested, telling police they should know who she is.

She is reportedly being held on a $500 bail.

This isn’t Abraham’s first alcohol-related run-in with the law. In 2013, the mom of one was arrested for a DUI in Omaha, Nebraska after police said she was swerving on a road. She reportedly was combative with police officers, “banging her head against the window while yelling and screaming” when she was placed in the back seat of a squad car, TMZ reported at the time.

After several unsuccessful breathalyzer attempts at the time, police reportedly said Abraham finally blew a .147, nearly twice the legal limit. She was 20 years old at the time.

Abraham was fired from the Teen Mom franchise earlier this year after foraying into the world of adult entertainment. The controversial 27-year-old has since been slammed on social media for various posts involving her 9-year-old daughter, Sophia, like the time last month when she showed a photo of her in the shower.

On the Instagram profile Abraham set up for Sophia, she shared a photo of the pre-teen in a shower on a plane after visiting Dubai.

“Wow what an inappropriate picture. You really do test others Farrah don’t you? I would NEVER post this of my child,” one person wrote in the comments section.

“I wouldn’t put my kids pic in the tub on social media. Too many creeps out there,” another added.

She was also mom-shamed after sharing a photo of Sophia enjoying a bubbly drink that appeared to be champagne but was actually “bubbly apple juice.”

While staying at the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel in Dubai, Abraham shared a photo of Sophia holding up a glass of the stuff.

“I hope that’s apple juice,” one person commented, while another wasn’t so sure. “I’m sorry is that champagne?”

The previous post showed a video from the day in which a waiter served Sophia what she called “bubbly apple juice.”