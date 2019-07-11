‘Teen Mom’ Fans Respond to Jenelle Evans and David Eason Making up Dog’s Death for ‘Publicity’

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans‘ husband David Eason will not face animal cruelty charges for allegedly killing their dog Nugget after police found no evidence to back up the story. She eventually admitted to authorities that she made up the entire story — which resulted in her temporarily losing custody of her children — for publicity. Teen Mom fans quickly blasted her for making it all up.

Should be charged for filling up the emergency lines with false claims then — 🍀♡⚘Holly⚘♡🍀 (@HollyDucote) July 11, 2019

So shouldn’t she face charges for filing a false police report and have to pay back the money wasted on the investigation? — MzMimi (@mz_mimi1114) July 11, 2019

On Thursday, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said Eason will not face charges. Evans changed her story after deputies visited the home several times and could not find physical evidence to support her stories.

Authorities started the investigation on May 1 after the MTV reality star called the sheriff’s office to report that her husband killed the dog after it bit their 2-year-old daughter Ensley. Evans accused Eason of killing the dog, even though she did not witness the shooting herself.

Lies. Where is the dog then? Both of them are disgusting. — ✨Quety Importa 💫 (@QuetyImportah) July 11, 2019

BS then where us Nugget? He should be in jail and she doesn’t deserve her kids back. — Jaimee Weiss (@WeissJaimee) July 11, 2019

Two weeks after the initial visit, authorities searched Eason’s home and found no weapons, blood or other evidence to confirm a dog was shot and killed at the home, reports PEOPLE. The day after the search, Evans gave another story, which was “inconsistent” with her previous statements.

“Jenelle advised that ‘She don’t know where the dog is.’ She also advised that ‘I don’t know if she was shot or killed or not,’” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Jenelle stated that the reason she filed the animal cruelty report was for the publicity and because she did not know where her dog was.”

I don’t believe this for a second. Seems like she’s saying this now to save her husband’s ass from animal cruelty charges. — SG 🇨🇦 (@ILoveCanada83) July 11, 2019

Thursday’s news was a surprise to fans, especially since Evans and Eason made it appear that Eason did shoot Nugget. Days after the alleged incident, Eason posted a message on Instagram defending his actions, then deleted one of his Instagram pages.

“You can hate me all you want,” he wrote. “But this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Police waited 2 weeks before looking for gun, plenty of time of get rid of it. Jenelle now claims she lied about husband killing her dog – SO WHERE’S THE DOG?

This is the new revised story and Jenelle is sticking to it. — Diana (◠‿◠✿) (@AuggiesGirl) July 11, 2019

Evans even posted an Instagram message on May 1, claiming she was “speechless” after Nugget’s death.

“Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back,” she wrote.

As recently as earlier this week, Evans told a fan on Instagram it was a hard decision to stay with Eason after the “dog incident.”

“Honestly yes, we were on bad terms for almost a week,” she wrote. “Didn’t talk much. He knows how upset it made me. Now that we are getting over this incident our relationship has got a lot stronger. David has completed anger management as well.”

Disgusting. Why would you make up such a horrible story? Where is the dog?? They do not deserve any animal or human that breaths. — Aubrey S (@Aubs_916) July 11, 2019

That’s bull 💩. Where’s nugget at then? I guess she’s saying Kaiser lied about seeing and hearing David kill the dog! — BJ (@bjhurley76) July 11, 2019

The incident even led to Evans and Eason losing temporary custody of their children. On July 3, the couple regained custody of Ensley and Evans’ son with Nathan Griffith, Kaiser. Jace, 9, remains in the custody of Evans’ mother, Barbara.

MTV also confirmed it was no longer filming Evans for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2. Eason was previously fired by the network in 2018 for homophobic remarks on Twitter.

Photo credit: Getty Images