‘Teen Mom’ Fans Gush Over Mackenzie McKee’s Recent Update Regarding Sister’s Pregnancy

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee finally has some good news in her life, and fans rushed to congratulate her on the latest addition to the McKee family. The 25-year-old MTV star revealed on Twitter Saturday that her sister will be having her baby on Tuesday via scheduled Caesarean-section. This happy news comes while McKee is in the middle of her divorce from husband Josh McKee and her mother’s cancer battle.

“Guys, my sister is having a baby on Tuesday (scheduled c section) and I’m so excited,” McKee tweeted, along with a crying emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Twitter, a handful of fans congratulated her.

“Aww congratulations to you and your sister,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Lovely news congrats all,” another chimed in.

“Good luck,” one fan wrote.

Over on Facebook, one person noted, “Well at least their mom gets to meet her newest grandbaby and hoping she is still getting better.”

The good news or McKee’s family came after she revealed in an August Teen Mom OG episode that her mother, Angie Douthit, has been given six months to live. Douthit’s cancer has spread from her lungs to other parts of her body. She was in remission, but the cancer returned in May. In an emotional Teen Mom OG scene, Douthit told her daughters the bad news.

“I wanted to tell you I was better, but they told me that it’s in both femurs, it’s in my breast bone, it’s in my hip bones, this backbone that’s attached to your hip bones, it’s back there. It’s in half of my liver, it’s in the lymph nodes in my colon, and the lymph nodes in my lungs. I have another tumor in my head,” Douthit explained. “Like I always say, the bigger the cancer, the bigger the miracle. And God can do whatever he wants.”

McKee later told Radar Online her mother is no longer undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

Meanwhile, McKee is in the process of divorcing her husband of six years, Josh McKee. McKee announced the breakup on Twitter on Aug. 16. Earlier this month, McKee told fans on Instagram she filed for divorce.

“So am I suppose to pm y’all and send you my divorce papers,” she told fans who speculated the divorce was not really happening. “This is insane. I do have them [by the way].”

McKee then confused fans on Oct. 19 when she posted a photo on Instagram showing her kissing Josh. “Best friends forever,” she wrote in the caption.

During an episode of Couples Court With the Cutlers, McKee told judges Dana and Keith Cutler they cheated on each other during their relationship.

Josh and McKee are parents to sons Gannon, 7, and Broncs, 3, and daughter Jaxie, 5.

Photo credit: MTV