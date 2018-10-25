‘Teen Mom’ Husband David Eason Plants Kiss on Jenelle Evans in Date Night Photo Amid Abuse Allegations

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are proving that they are “totally fine” following a 911 call for a physical assault call earlier this month.

On Wednesday, the Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram with a PDA-filled post showing Eason planting a kiss on her cheek, proving that they are moving on from the incident that caused a wave of worry to rush over Teen Mom fans and even prompted the MTV reality star to delete her Twitter account.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We love good food,” Evans captioned the image, adding, “#DinnerDate #BeardGoals #GetSilly.”

The post comes less than two weeks after Evans called 911 reporting that Eason had “physically assaulted” her and requested an ambulance due to her injuries.

“My husband, he assaulted me. He pinned me down on the ground in the yard,”an emotional Evans said during the call. “I think I heard my f–king collarbone crack and I can’t move my arms.”

She added that there were four children in the house – likely her sons Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, daughter Ensley, 1, and an unidentified child – at the time

During the call, Evans also claimed that Eason “got violent ’cause he was drinking.”

The ambulance was ultimately canceled and Evans arrived to the hospital in a private vehicle. The extent of her injuries from the incident is not known.

Despite having initially reported it as a “physical assault” and police having “advised [Evans] of the legal action she could take,” Evans later dubbed the incident a misunderstanding in a statement to E! News.

“It was a drunk and dramatic misunderstanding. Everything is great…We are totally fine,” she said. “We are feeling fine. Just taking time off social media… time to focus on ourselves and our family.”

A representative for the Teen Mom star claimed that Evans “had friends over Saturday night and they had a bonfire on her property” and “Jenelle ended up tripping and falling by the fire.”

While neither Evans nor Eason, who share daughter Ensley, have commented publicly on the incident since, they have not been shy about sharing brief glimpses into their lives, with Eason posting multiple photos on Instagram in the days since.

The Oct. 13 911 call was not the first time that Eason has found himself at the center of controversy. Eason has been accused of child abuse in the past, including from Evans’ mother Barbara Evans.

Friends and family close to the reality star are reportedly hoping that Evans will leave Eason following the most recent incident.