‘Teen Mom’ Alum David Eason Posts Photo of His ‘Sweetheart’ Amid Split From Jenelle Evans

In the days following his split from former MTV star, Jenelle Evans, Teen Mom 2 alum, David Eason is just trying to live his best life and revealing with fans how he’s doing amid the very public breakup making headlines. While Eason had previously locked his official social media account in the days since a restraining order was granted against him, he has now re-opened its proverbial doors to fans and sharing updates — one, which includes a snapshot of himself alongside his “sweetheart” Mary.

In the post shared on Sunday, Nov. 24, Eason shared a photo and video of himself with his goat, Mary that raked in a little below 2,000 likes as of this writing. But it garnered plenty of gracious comments from fans of the Teen Mom alum, sharing how it was nice to see a tender side of him.

“This is Ma a a a a aary, shes a sweetheart,” Eason captioned the media. In the video that follows the photo, the 31-year-old can be seen cuddling with Mary, calling her his “sweet baby.”

Amid prior reports that Eason had killed Evans’ dog, Nugget after it nibbled at their daughter’s face, some fans took the comments section stunned by the sudden change of heart and compassion he showed Mary.

“It’s really cool to see this side of you and how much you truly love animals. I love it,” wrote one fan.

“Are you serious how can you say he loves animals an killed his dog!!! Makes no sense,” replied another.

“He killed the dog because it bit his kid. Good Lord, can you people not give it a break. He clearly loves animals or he wouldn’t have a farm. If you don’t like him then why follow him posting negative things. Troll on somewhere else,” another fan defended Eason.

“Goats are such awesome pets and have such a awesome personality!” added another.

Earlier this month, Evans took legal action to keep Eason away from her and her children following months of very public domestic violence and abuse allegations. Evans reportedly obtained a temporary restraining order against Eason, just hours after he said he would file a missing person’s report.

E! News reported Evans filed the order with court documents obtained by the publication revealing how the reality television personality accused her ex of physical and verbal abuse, logging 11 alleged incidents and claiming that his threats have “escalated.”

“Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being,” she wrote.

The outlet adds the order of protection is issued on behalf of Evans and her three kids, 10-year-old Jace, 5-year-old Kaiser and 2-year-old Ensley Eason.

