‘Teen Mom’ Dad Andrew Glennon Slams Amber Portwood’s Ex Matt Baier During Defense

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon have been making headlines in recent weeks after Portwood was arrested for domestic battery. Now, Glennon is on the defense after fans slammed him for possibly cheating on Portwood after she posted a cryptic message on Instagram.

“@ngonzales32 your brain, personally, is wired to compute through deception and fear. I feel you are someone who’s been taken advantage of by people and it’s really hard for you to trust others,” Glennon wrote in a defensive message on Instagram. “There isn’t a sinister scheme behind everything in life, Dr. Evil. Sometimes life just does what life does and HAPPENS. I saw us ni a mansion and my vineyard producing… and with brothers and sisters from James. I plan for the best and to help those I love, not to trick, entrap, or deceive. You’re thinking of Matt Baier.”

The post itself reads, “Nothing better in the world than a clean conscience.”

…Except baby James 😊💖 A post shared by Andrew Glennon (@andrew.glennon) on Jul 25, 2019 at 4:41pm PDT

This specific post implies that the dad to James, 1, whom he shares with Portwood, is not backing down from his side of the story after Portwood’s post.

The Teen Mom OG star recently posted a photo that says “Cheating is a choice not a mistake” which lead fans to believe that Glennon may have cheated on her, leading to the blowout argument that eventually lead to her arrest.

Despite what fans might think, Glennon is standing his ground saying that he has a clean conscience.

On Thursday in court, a judge lifted her no contact order with their son, however, the no contact order protecting Glennon is still in place.

On July 5, Portwood was arrested and charged with three felonies — domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

Since then, the couple has not made an official statement on whether they’ve split or are still together, but it does appear that Glennon is ready to move on from the drama. He responded to a few fans saying he’s “forgiven” the mother of his child and made it clear that they’ve been in this situation before.

“Wasn’t the first time, just the worst time,” he wrote. “It’s been a long road of trying to heal.”

He added, “yes, you are right, my plan was to destroy everything that I loved in my world, correction, my ENTIRE world. [sarcasm].”