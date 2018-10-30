‘Teen Mom’ Cheyenne Floyd Reveals Daughter Has ‘Scary’ Genetic Disorder

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd is opening up about her infant daughter’s “scary” genetic disorder.

In Monday’s episode of the MTV reality show, the franchise newcomer opened up about 1-year-old Ryder’s rare genetic disease and how it affects her, despite the little one looking and acting typical.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ryder was born with a rare genetic disease called VLCAD,” she explained to her cousin. “She can’t process fatty foods.”

The 25-year-old explained that Ryder was diagnosed with very long-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency only two days after she brought her home from the hospital following her birth.

“When she was first born she had to eat every two hours,” she added. “She has to take medicine in the morning and in the night. Since it’s genetic, it’s something that she’ll always have.”

The little girl is healthy and happy right now, but Floyd said the genetic abnormality is always in the back of her mind.

“It’s scary to hear that she can go into shock,” she admitted. “It’s scary to hear that she can go into a coma. The fact that that’s realistic, that scares me.”

Floyd shares her only child with fellow The Challenge alum Cory Wharton, but didn’t announce that she was the result of a one night stand with the 27-year-old until Ryder was 7 months old.

“I’ve been off of social media for a while now… for many reasons. Most importantly God has given me the biggest blessing in my life, my daughter Ryder K. Wharton,” Wharton shared on Instagram in December 2017. “I want to say thank you Cheyenne for being such an amazing mother. I look forward to co-parenting with you and giving Ryder all the love in the world. I can’t wait to watch you grow up and be there for you every step of the way, love you Moochie !!!”

Floyd wrote at the time, “Cory is nothing short of an amazing father. We are so blessed to be raising mooch as co parents together and I couldn’t have asked for a better father for my princess. Our daughter is the best of both of us.”

The two are not currently together, but Wharton suspects that their co-parenting relationship could blossom into something more, especially after she broke up with her most recent boyfriend.

“I think it eats her up a little bit that I’m not ready [to settle down], because I think she’s ready,” he said in an Oct. 1 episode. “I just feel like there’s something there … because she still has feelings for me and she doesn’t know how to cope with that.”

Can the two make things work romantically for their daughter?

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV