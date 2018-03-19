Chelsea Houska Gives Fans a First Glimpse of Her Baby Bump





Chelsea Houska DeBoer is giving Teen Mom 2 fans what they want after announcing that she’s expecting her third child — a glimpse of her baby bump!

The MTV cast member announced Thursday that she and husband Cole DeBoer were expecting another child together, a little girl.

The following day, apparently inundated with requests, Houska posted a photo of her tiny baby bump to Twitter, which is almost indiscernible in the snap.

“Here’s the wittle bump since everyone’s been asking [laugh out loud,]” she captioned the pic. “This pregnancy has been a breeze so far and I feel pretty damn good!”

Here’s the wittle bump since everyone’s been asking lol this pregnancy has been a breeze so far and I feel pretty damn good! pic.twitter.com/WnmhIKv2Fn — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) March 16, 2018

Houska has been happily married to DeBoer since October 2016. They have a son together, Watson, and the 26-year-old is also mother to 8-year-old Aubree, whose father is Adam Lind.

Houska also took the time to respond to fans asking questions about her pregnancy.

“When are you due? [Because] you don’t even look preggers,” one fan tweeted about the size of her baby bump.

“End of summer,” she replied. “I’m about 4 months.”

End of summer. I’m about 4 months — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) March 16, 2018

When another fan asked about her due date, Houska revealed she thinks she’ll be welcoming the little girl in August, despite her doctor’s estimate.

“Sept!” she said of the month of her original due date. “But I’m thinking she’ll come in August because I tend to have my babies a couple weeks early! We’ll see!”

Sept! But I’m thinking she’ll come in August because I tend to have my babies a couple weeks early! We’ll see! — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) March 16, 2018

As for how recently the couple had found out they were going to be having a little girl, Houska revealed they had the blood test done at 10 weeks.

We found out through a blood test at 10 weeks! — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) March 16, 2018

Fans couldn’t be happier to see Houska and her husband welcoming a new addition to their sweet family, and none more than Teen Mom 2 castmate Kailyn Lowry, who also has three children.

“So happy for my babies! @ChelseaHouska & cole & fam,” she wrote alongside a heart eyes emoji soon after the announcement.

“Welcome to the moms of 3 club @ChelseaHouska @TM2LeahDawn,” Lowry added of Houska and their castmate Leah Messer.

Photo credit: Instagram/@chelseahouska