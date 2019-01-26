‘Teen Mom’ Couple Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra ‘Definitely’ Want Fourth Child

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra may be just days away from welcoming their third child together, but the couple is already focused on baby number four!

The Teen Mom OG star told fans during an Instagram Live session with fans that she and her husband “definitely” want to have another child after daughter Tezlee is born, saying, “Yes, Tyler and I both want a boy, so we’re definitely gonna try again.”

“I think we’re just gonna go right for No. 4 right after this one’s born,” she added. “We wanna be done before we’re 30, you know?”

The couple, who first appeared on 16 and Pregnant together, welcomed daughter Carly in 2009, putting her up for adoption due to their circumstances at the time. In 2015, the couple gave birth to daughter Novalee, and in September, the reality personalities announced they were expecting another little one in 2019.

“The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby. This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited,” Lowell told Us Weekly, referencing the devastating miscarriage she suffered in 2017, which prompted suicidal thoughts and a stay at a treatment center for the heartbroken mother.

“It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness,” she added to Us of her pregnancy. “We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

The couple has had their ups and downs over the past year, with Lowell returning home from her treatment to an admittedly “bitter” Baltierra, who resented being left alone with their toddler for so long while he felt like Lowell was dragging her heels on getting better.

After extensive couple’s therapy, Baltierra even asked his pregnant wife for a 30-day separation, saying they both needed to learn who they were apart from one another to be a truly healed pair.

Despite naysayers claiming this was just a prelude to divorce, the couple is back together and happier than ever, they say.

“I love you so much [Tyler Baltierra], thanks for blessing me with three beautiful girls and choosing me as your wife,” Lowell shared on Instagram last month. “I’m truly blessed by you! I love you!”

