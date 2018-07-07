‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell Sparks Concern Among Fans With Cryptic Message

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell raised some concerns on Instagram Friday by posting a cryptic message about being “so scared right now” alongside a quote.

“I’m so scared right now… but I know that everything that is supposed to happen will happen… whatever my destiny is will be…. I got this….. I’m strong,” Lowell, 26, wrote.

“I’m scared of the future,” reads the accompanying quote by Cloud Atlas author David Mitchell. “I’m scared of the past. I’m nervous at the moment.”

Many of Lowell’s fans responded with words of encouragement, considering the struggles Lowell has faced in the past.

“You’re one of the strongest women there is,” one fan wrote. “Keep your head up beautiful. Tomorrow is a new day and you can make whatever you want of it.”

“Been watching since the beginning [Catelynn] you are strong and brave. As a woman with bipolar and anxiety and panic attacks (and and and)…it’s so hard! Much love,” added another fan.

“I believe in you. No matter what I believe that you can pull through,” another fan wrote.

Even Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans chimed in, writing, “Same here, girl.”

Lowell has been open with her mental health struggles and entered a treatment facility in November 2017 after she experienced suicidal thoughts. She left the facility after a month, but then sought treatment again in January. She was also diagnosed with panic disorder, depression and PTSD.

Lowell’s husband, Tyler Baltierra, has faced his own struggles. He said he attempted suicide at age 11, is on the “bipolar spectrum” and has struggled with depression.

In a March appearance on the Voices For Change 2.0 podcast, Lowell stressed the importance of talking with others and not being ashamed.

“Don’t be ashamed, talk to somebody, and find a therapist you like, even if you have to go through three,” Lowell said. “You can get through it and change as long as you are willing to put in the work. Remember that your past does not define you.”

Lowell has also been forced to defend her rehab stints and told Teen Mom viewers to get educated about mental health.

“I wasn’t ‘running away’ from my problems I was FIXING them! Working HARD & getting on the right medication. I wouldn’t wish this crap on my worst enemy! But I guess I’ll have haters no matter what! Just glad I got myself better and if [people] [are] mad then be mad I guess [Keep Talking mental health],” Lowell tweeted in April.

Lowell and Baltierra have also been at the center of divorce rumors, but the couple has shrugged them off.

“Damn! I think divorce looks pretty good on us,” Baltierra joked on Instagram, alongside a photo of the happy couple.

“But we are getting a divorce,” Lowell wrote on Instagram, adding the hashtag “nothing can stop us” and three tears of joy emojis.

Lowell and Balterra have a 3-year-old daughter, Nova. They also have a daughter, Carly, who they gave up for adoption in 2009.

