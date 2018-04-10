‘Teen Mom OG’ Personality Catelynn Lowell Reveals She Has Been Sober for 5 Months

Catelynn Lowell is celebrating her sobriety. The Teen Mom OG personality revealed on social media recently that she has been sober for five months now.

The revelation came after Lowell responded to a tweet from castmate Amber Portwood, praising the mom-to-be for being a “strong” and “amazing” woman.

When a troll commented on Lowell’s positive tweet, calling both women “drug addicts,” the 26-year-old was quick to clap back.

“We’re not drug addicts but whatever helps you sleep at night,” she responded with a single heart emoji, adding, “Been sober for going on 5 months.”

Been sober for going on 5 months 😘 — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) April 6, 2018

A fan congratulating her on her sobriety asked if she was specifically referring to marijuana, and asked if she has noticed a difference since becoming sober.

“I have! Thank you!!!” Lowell responded.

I have! Thank you!!! — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) April 6, 2018

As previously reported, Lowell checked herself into a treatment facility for her mental health struggles in November after experiencing suicidal thoughts. One month later, the reality TV personality returned home, but she headed back to treatment in January.

In Monday’s season finale of Teen Mom OG, Lowell opened up about what she’s been dealing with to husband Tyler Baltierra.

“It’s nothing to do with you, Tyler. It’s my inner child s—. I’m telling you right now, it’s nothing to do with what you do,” Lowell said about her decision to return to treatment. “It’s me being a f—ing 12-year-old and my dad leaving or me being, like, 8 and my mom drinking all the time and not being there. It’s my own s—. It’s just coming out when things go on in life. That’s how trauma works. It’s nothing to do with you, you’re awesome. You’re supportive.”

Lowell revealed in February on an episode of the MTV series that she had suffered a miscarriage, but has since returned home again to Baltierra and 3-year-old daughter Nova.

Portwood, on the other hand, has a history with prescription pills. After she failed to adhere to her court-ordered rehab back in 2012, she served time in prison for her previous domestic violence and drug-related charges.

The reality personality, who is expecting a son with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, opened up to Us Weekly last month about managing her depression during her pregnancy.

“I’m on medication for depression now that’s safe for pregnant women, because it was getting pretty bad and we had a scare that maybe I would fall into a postpartum depression after the baby,” Portwood said. “But everything’s going smoothly.”

