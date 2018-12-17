‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell Shows off Baby Bump in Adorable Family Photo Amid Tyler Baltierra Separation

Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell is showing off her baby bump in an adorable new family photo, amid her temporary separation from Tyler Baltierra.

In the photo, Lowell and Baltierra can bee seen posing for the camera with their 3-year-old daughter Novalee and some friends.

Lowell is wearing a dark blue t-shirt under a black coat, but her pregnant tummy is still somewhat noticeable.

Lowell and Baltierra’s smiling family photo comes not long after the couple announced that they are temporarily separating.

“YES we are having a 30-day reflection period. NO we are not getting a divorce,” Lowell wrote on social media, regarding the break. “YES I know what I put him and Nova through when I left for treatment. He was AMAZING and supported me the entire time. I also knew I had to go so I wouldn’t commit suicide. I am supporting what he wants now. We love each other and always will!”

“So my family would have been better off if I just took my own life? NO! Now GOODBYE I’m done explaining myself,” she added, also including hashtags for “Love Yourself,” “Lovers and Friends” and “My Husband.”

On a recent episode of Teen Mom OG, Baltierra was heard saying that he wished he’d dated “other women” more, prior to getting married. This did not sit well with fans and he was forced to defend himself, explaining that the comment was misinterpreted.

“Listen…I don’t want to be with other women,” Baltierra tweeted following the episode airing on MTV. “Have I ever thought about it? Well, DUH! Everyone would be lying if they said they never have, especially when in a long-term relationship. About her being 21/19, I meant that genuinely because that was before her mental health stuff.”

“If true love was easy, everyone would have it,” he later added in a tweet. “Lust is a primitive instinct to encourage procreation for our species. Humans aren’t designed for monogamy & that’s why true love is so celebrated in our culture. But our culture forgets to mention the work that monogamous love takes.”

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.