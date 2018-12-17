‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell Reaches out to Amber Portwood After Concerning Messages

Catelynn Lowell is making sure Amber Portwood knows she’s there for her after the Teen Mom OG star’s postpartum depression diagnosis.

On this tonight’s #TeenMomOG season finale, @CatelynnLowell reaches out to @AmberLPortwood when she hears that she is in a dark place. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aaRWO6Vqf4 — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom) December 17, 2018

In a clip from Monday’s season finale, Lowell reveals she’s been receiving concerning texts from her longtime co-star and friend, who has admitted to thinking about killing herself. For Lowell, who checked herself into a rehab facility last year after a miscarriage prompted suicidal thoughts, it was a worrying pattern.

“I’m in a lot better place since I’ve been in therapy, but lately I’ve been getting a lot of texts from Amber and now she’s in a dark place,” she admits in the new clip, saying her friend had been opening up to her about “how she was really struggling and just having suicidal thoughts and hurting herself and other people.”

Husband Tyler Baltierra, who has dealt with mental health issues of his own over the years asks his wife if Portwood is talking to anyone, but Lowell says to the best of her knowledge, the struggling reality personality was relying on boyfriend Andrew Glennon, his family and her psychiatrist during this time.

“Poor Andrew probably doesn’t know what to do,” Baltierra says, to which Lowell replies, “No, he doesn’t and he’s trying to be the doctor.”

Baltierra explains that he relates to Glennon, having had to care for his and Lowell’s 3-year-old daughter Nova by himself while she was away, and is supportive when his wife explains she might try to go and visit her friend to let her know she hears her and cares about her.

“Is that overstepping? Would it piss her off?” she asks Baltierra.

“I don’t know how an act of care could piss somebody off,” he answers after thinking about it for a minute.

Lowell admits that when she was in her darkest time, she would have appreciated a friend to stop in and show that kind of care to her, saying, “At that time, you don’t think you would want it, but now I’m like, it probably would have been nice if one of my friends would have stopped by, even if they just laid in bed all day and cried and talked to me.”

If you’re thinking about suicide or are worried about a friend or loved one, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

