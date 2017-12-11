Tyler Baltierra Updates Fans on Wife Catelynn Lowell’s Treatment

About a month after seeking treatment for “suicidal thoughts,” Teen Mom OG cast member Catelynn Lowell Baltierra is getting ready to head home.

Her husband, Tyler Baltierra, updated fans on his wife’s progress in the caption of a video of him playing with their 2-year-old daughter Nova on Monday.

“Cate gets out of treatment this Friday & we can’t wait!” he wrote. “We have been in Arizona for the past 2 weeks visiting her every Sunday. I have taken a break from everything & chose to really take this time for me & Nova…without her mom around, she needs me & my devoted attention. Family always comes first!”

Lowell entered treatment in mid-November after experiencing suicidal thoughts, she revealed to her followers in a series of tweets.

Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I’m going to treatment #makeChesterProud @TalindaB #KeepTalkingMH #thiswontlast — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) November 17, 2017

“Well today I thought of every way to kill myself… so I’m going to treatment,” Lowell wrote on Nov. 17.

The MTV personality has been open about her mental health struggles over the years, including her month-long stay at an Arizona-based treatment center in season six of the reality TV show for difficulties with postpartum depression.

Throughout her treatment, Baltierra has been incredibly supportive of his longtime sweetheart.

“Incredibly proud of my wife…when she thought she had no choices left, she reached out & decided to LIVE today!” he wrote on Twitter shortly after her initial message about seeking treatment. “My life would be desolate without her in it. You are beautiful, strong, worthy, & loved.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

