‘Teen Mom’: Catelynn Baltierra Returns to Rehab After Leaving Early

Catelynn Lowell Baltierra is back in treatment after leaving early.

The Teen Mom OG cast member returned to Arizona to complete her rehab program after leaving early in mid-December after missing her daughter Novalee and feeling homesick for the holidays.

“Catelynn is back in treatment,” a source close to husband Tyler Baltierra told Radar. “She’s back in Arizona, but we don’t know for how much longer.”

“She decided to complete the full program,” the source explained. “She should be finished completely early to mid January. Everyone is very relieved that she’s finishing her stay.”

Tyler has hinted that Catelynn had returned to her treatment program on social media.

My wife is incredibly strong & courageous. She inspires me to just be a better human being all around & I’m honored to share my life with such a selfless soul. I love her so much & can’t wait for her to be home! #CatelynnStrong 😍 https://t.co/uOBB5yBnir — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) December 19, 2017

“My wife is incredibly strong & courageous,” he tweeted on Dec. 19. “She inspires me to just be a better human being all around & I’m honored to share my life with such a selfless soul. I love her so much & can’t wait for her to be home!”

On Christmas Day, Tyler mentioned how hard it is to be without his wife for the holidays.

“This is the first Christmas without Cate since I was 14,” the 25-year-old captioned a video of Novalee. “It’s a little disheartening, but then I get to see this little cutie open some presents & it instantly puts the spirit right back in me! Merry Christmas everyone!”

Catelynn first entered treatment after announcing she was seeking help for suicidal thoughts in November.

Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I’m going to treatment #makeChesterProud @TalindaB #KeepTalkingMH #thiswontlast — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) November 17, 2017

Tyler has been her biggest cheerleader while she’s been away from home.

“Incredibly proud of my wife…when she thought she had no choices left, she reached out & decided to LIVE today!” he wrote on Twitter shortly after her initial message about seeking treatment. “My life would be desolate without her in it. You are beautiful, strong, worthy, & loved.”

Photo credit: MTV