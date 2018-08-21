Bristol Palin Says Her Life Is ‘Not Perfect’ in First ‘Teen Mom OG’ Clip

It’s Bristol Palin‘s Teen Mom OG debut! In the first sneak peek of the upcoming season of the MTV series shared Monday, the newest cast member teases the ongoing drama in her family fans will get to witness.

Bristol Palin is joining the #TeenMomOG family ❣️ A new chapter begins Monday, October 1st on @MTV. pic.twitter.com/EGfn19Of5E — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) August 21, 2018

In the teaser, 27-year-old Palin is seen talking with mom, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, saying, “I was a teen mom. My life is not perfect at all.”

“Amen,” her mom replies, as the trailer cuts to footage of Palin and her three kids as she says, “I want to do what’s best for my kids.”

Palin was announced as the replacement for Teen Mom OG cast member Farrah Abraham in July after Abraham was fired for her work in the adult entertainment industry in 2017.

She first made headlines at age 17 in 2008 when she and ex Levi Johnston announced they were expecting a baby during her mom’s campaign for Vice President alongside Sen. John McCain. Palin and Johnston split in 2010, and share 9-year-old son Tripp.

Her other two children, Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 14 months, she shares with ex-husband Dakota Meyer, whom she wed in 2016.

The two finalized their divorce in early August after remaining mum about the state of their relationship through months of rumors.

It appears that Meyer will be appearing on the series, based on the filming schedule, but fans were intrigued to hear that Johnston and his wife Sunny will also be appearing on Teen Mom OG.

Palin, for her part, has been excited to tell the inside part of her story, writing on Instagram in July, “I am excited to join MTV’s Teen Mom OG. I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey.”

Also returning will be Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood, who first made their reality TV debut in 16 and Pregnant.

Bookout, for one, said on Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s Coffee Convos podcast with Lindsie Chrisley that she was not told about Palin’s casting prior to the announcement, but bears no ill will toward the new addition.

“If someone is presented with the opportunity, you can’t be mad at someone for accepting an opportunity,” Bookout said, adding that “anybody is better than Farrah.”

The new season of Teen Mom OG is scheduled to premiere Monday, Oct. 1.

