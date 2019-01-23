‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Threatens to ‘Beat’ Jenelle Evans

Amber Portwood’s feud with fellow MTV star Jenelle Evans is getting ratcheted up to another level.

The Teen Mom OG star, who previously called Evans’ husband, David Eason, a “clown” on Twitter, took to Instagram Live Monday in an expletive-filled rant after the Teen Mom 2 star told her to “shut the f— up” on social media.

“Let’s tell the f—ing truth here. Who the f— was the pilot of this f—ing show? I was, b—!” the mother-of-two said. “Jenelle, you say anything about me again [and] I see your a—, I’ll bust your f—ing a— just like I was gonna do every other motherf—ing time. You scared-a— f—ing c—. You scared-a— b—. … I’ll beat your motherf—ing a—. Don’t f— with me. Don’t say a f—ing word.”

Portwood went on to imply that the things Evans has said to her online, she would never have the guts to say in person. “You would never say that s— to my f—ing face. Ever. And you know it,” she said. “Don’t ever f—ing see me again in your f—ing life or I’ll bust your a— so hard. This time I’m not stepping the f— back. … You need to have security. You better have security.”

She even addressed Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, saying on Instagram Live over the weekend that she wanted to “kill” Jenelle’s Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry, yelling, “And your bitch-a— mom talking about killing Kail? Bitch-a—, drunk-a— motherf—ing b—. Shut the f— up. … You’re a p—. … You’re too damn old to be acting like that.”

As her rant came to an end, Portwood apologized to her followers for being so “livid” and promised to try and “chill.”

“It’s a beautiful new day!!” she tweeted soon after. “I just want to thank everyone who has helped me understand that I should be above situations and turn all my negative energy into positive energy!! Sending so much love everyone #beautifulsouls.”

Jenelle, meanwhile, appears to be playing the threats off, telling a fan asking what had gotten into Portwood on an Instagram question and answer session, “She’s insanely mad.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

