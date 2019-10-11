‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood’s Text Messages Added as Key Evidence in Domestic Violence Case

Text message evidence is being entered in the domestic battery case facing Amber Portwood after she allegedly attacked boyfriend Andrew Glennon while he was holding their young son, The Blast reported Thursday. According to new court documents obtained by the outlet, Indiana prosecutors will use in their case against Portwood “two texts with explanations”.

Having previously entered “emails, audio” and video into the court record, prosecutors listed the audio as that from the July 5 incident with Glennon that prompted her arrest. Portwood is facing serious prison time on the three felony charges of domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

In audio leaked by an anonymous YouTube channel last month, Portwood can allegedly be heard hitting Glennon, verbally abusing him and threatening to kill him.

“You fat ass. You ugly fat f—. You don’t deserve me,” the voice which appears to be Portwood’s says. “I’m going to get my money back. You disgusting f—ing fat a—. I’m going to blow you out of the water. You will never have a career in this industry. But I will make hundreds of thousands of f—ing dollars.”

“You’re going to throw something at me and the baby?” he responds, to which Portwood threatens, “I will f—ing kill you. Get out. … I’m going to stab you in the neck.”

Since Portwood’s arrest, MTV has yet to put out an official statement regarding her position on the show, but her co-stars have come out condemning the leaked audio after initially offering their support following her arrest.

“I would hope that from watching my journey for 10 years that you all would know that I do not condone violence of any sort especially in front of children… my heart breaks… and I am truly sad…” Catelynn Lowell tweeted last month.

Maci Bookout likewise added, “My heart breaks for everyone involved and affected by this terrible situation. I do not condone or support abuse or violence of any type. Amber has been a close, genuine friend of mine for many years, I will support her in getting the help that she needs. I truly hope and pray that everyone involved receives the help necessary to recover from what has happened and the guidance to prevent future incidents.”

Photo credit: MTV