‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Reveals New Photo of Her ‘Sweet Little Angel’

Teen Mom OG personality Amber Portwood has shared another photo of son James Andrew.

Less than two weeks after giving birth, Amber Portwood is one proud mama, sharing yet another photo with her Instagram followers of the newborn, who was welcomed into the world on May 8.

“My sweet little angel,” the MTV personality captioned the image of a sleeping James.

Portwood and boyfriend Andrew Glennon welcomed their first child together at 1:39 a.m. on May 8, with the little one weighing in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Following the birth, Portwood said that she was “feeling all of the love” from fans, who eagerly took to Twitter to offer their well wishes for Portwood and Glennon after she shared the exciting news on her various social media channels.

Dr. Drew, who has been a staple on Teen Mom reunion episodes, even took to Twitter to congratulate Portwood and Glennon on their newest addition.

“Congratulations to Amber Portwood on her new arrival James,” Dr. Drew tweeted, adding that he learned of the news from his wife, Susan Pinsky, who also offered her congratulations in a tweet.

“It’s a boy and the earth moved when he came into the world to wake us all up here in California! Wanted us to wake up!” she wrote.

Just a day after James’ birth, Portwood shared with her followers the sweet moment that big sister Leah, 9, met her new baby brother in a photo that she captioned “Big Sis and little James! She was so excited to meet her little brother.”

In November, the Teen Mom OG star announced that she and boyfriend Andrew Glennon were expecting their first child together.

“When I first found out, I was a little scared,” the 27-year-old told Us Weekly at the time. “I just kind of sat down and thought about it and realized that it was a big step in my life and it was a good thing actually, and I was really happy within 30 minutes.”

After the initial shock wore off, however, “it was nothing but happy thoughts and just enjoying my time with my boyfriend,” she said. She added that both she and Glennon were “very happy.”

That same month, Portwood revealed that she had weaned herself off her medication for Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder, as it was not safe to take during pregnancy.

“I wanted to see if I was just unhappy because of the things that were going on in my life,” she told Us Weekly. “I needed to see where I was in my head and it’s a beautiful thing because I just feel better. I feel happier and not so depressed.”

“We’re both very happy,” she gushed. “I feel like it’s a new chapter of my life.”