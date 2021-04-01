'Teen Mom' Amber Portwood Posts About 'Regretting Mistakes' After Ranting About Ex Gary Shirley's Wife Kristina

✖

Amber Portwood is looking back on her "stupid mistakes" after calling ex Gary Shirley's wife, Kristina Shirley, a "homewrecking w—" and a "liar" in a rant on Instagram Live Tuesday. The Teen Mom OG star appeared to regret what she said about the stepmother of 12-year-old daughter Leah, sharing a quote to her Instagram feed that she captioned, "Feeling this."

"God knows I'm not perfect, either. I've made tons of stupid mistakes, and later I regretted them," the post reads. "And I've done it over and over again, thousands of times; a cycle of hollow joy and vicious self-hatred. But even so, every time I learned something about myself."

Portwood's rant came after Leah admitted on Tuesday's Teen Mom OG that she didn't know if she wanted her mother at her family birthday party. "We don’t really have a bond like that. Twelve years and she hasn’t really done anything. That’s kind of been like Kristina’s spot," she said on the show. "All she did was just give birth to me and then just kind of left."

Portwood would take to Instagram just a few hours later to rail against Kristina, claiming she "spoils" her daughter with presents, which is why Leah likes her. "When you're a w—, you're a w—. When you're a homewrecker, you're a homewrecker," the MTV star said. "When you're a liar, you're a liar."

She continued, "I'm not jealous of Kristina, there is nothing about Kristina that even makes me jealous in any sense. I don't try to be mean, I'm just telling the truth." When it comes to Kristina's relationship with Leah, the reality personality claimed her daughter only "respects" her stepmother because she "brings her out to Starbucks, gets her nails done and spends over a thousand something dollars of clothing on her."

"Hell, I'd respect her too," Portwood continues. "I was raised to not spoil my child. Kristina doesn't do anything for Leah. She doesn't take care of my daughter." The Never Too Late author then claimed Leah wanted to live with her until Kristina and Gary took Leah to Disney World, adding that she only gives Leah presents "on her birthdays and things like that." When it comes to why she doesn't "spoil" Leah, Portwood said, "Spoiling a child is horrible. It turns people into absolutely misguided and very delusional people when it comes to the world that we really live in."