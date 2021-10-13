‘Teen Mom’: Amber Portwood Opens up About Love Life After Coming out as Bisexual

On Tuesday night’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Amber Portwood shared a major revelation about her personal life. During a discussion with a producer about her upcoming memoir, Portwood revealed that she is bisexual. While the reality star said that she was a bit “scared” to share the news publicly, she felt as though it was the right time to do so.

Portwood explained to the producer that she was in the midst of writing her second memoir. She published her first book, Never Too Late, in 2014. As for what her second memoir will entail, she explained that it wouldn’t be as “PG” as her first and that it will contain some of her most unfiltered thoughts about her life. One of the topics that she will address pertains to her sexuality.

Portwood said that some people may be “shocked” to learn about the fact that she is bisexual, as she will be opening up about her sexuality like never before in her new book. The reality star shared that she previously dated another woman when she was around 20 years old, explaining that their relationship lasted around eight months. The Teen Mom star did admit to being a bit “scared” to share this aspect of her life, but she said that she felt as though it was something that she needed to do for her children, Leah and James. Portwood said that a “big factor” in her deciding to come out was her children, as she does not want them to think that there is anything wrong with being bisexual.

The producer then asked Portwood how she thinks her ex, Gary Shirley, whom she shares daughter Leah with, will take the news. She said that she believes that he will respond to it negatively, as there has been some strain on her relationship with Leah lately. Portwood said that Shirley wasn’t on board with them going to therapy with their daughter, so she’s unsure about how he’ll take hearing about her sexuality. But, later on, during a conversation with her mother, Portwood opened up about the situation further.

Portwood came out to her mother during that conversation, and she reacted positively to the news and told her daughter that she loves her. Her mother did urge her to have a talk with Leah about the matter, as she does not want the 12-year-old to hear the news from an outside source. Fans will have to tune in to next week's Teen Mom OG episode to see how Portwood breaks the news to both Leah and Shirley.