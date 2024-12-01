A musician recently went public about her sexuality, revealing she was demisexual. Tulisa, a member of the R&B group N-Dubz, revealed she can’t find someone sexually attractive unless she has “a really close emotional bond” with them.

“For me, it’s all about the connection and the emotions that I feel with someone and then wanting to express them in that way,” she said while competing on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Season 24, per IGV.

Per BBC News, The former X-Factor judge added that she is “not an overly sexualized person.” She said, “I need actual depth… I’m a slow, slow burner.”

The Asexual Visibility & Education Network defines a person who is demisexual as “someone who can only experience sexual attraction or desire after an emotional bond has been formed (or the adjective describing a person as such).” The organization clarifies that “this is different from the choice to abstain from sex until certain criteria are met.”

Based on discussions on X and Reddit, the demisexual community has reacted positively to Tulisa’s reveal. Many applauded her for openly discussing the topic on such a popular U.K. TV program.