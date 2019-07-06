‘Teen Mom’: Amber Portwood Mugshot Released Following Domestic Battery Arrest

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood‘s mug shot was released Friday afternoon following her domestic battery arrest earlier that morning in Indianapolis. In the photo, Portwood, 29, stares straight into the camera with no expression on her face, donning a plain white T-shirt.

BREAKING NOW: @TeenMom Amber Portwood arrested in Indianapolis overnight and charged after an alleged domestic battery. IMPD says a male reported his live-in girlfriend assaulted him while he was holding their 1yo child. @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/31IymUwq7G — Angela Brauer (@AngelaBrauerTV) July 5, 2019

Portwood was taken into custody after the reality star allegedly assaulted her boyfriend while he was holding their child, a spokesperson from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told PEOPLE magazine.

“Just after 3:00 a.m., on 7.5.2019, officers were called to [address] reference a disturbance. Officers spoke to the male victim who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement,” read the statement. “During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood assaulted him, while he was holding their one-year-old child. Officers spoke to Amber Portwood at the scene. She was subsequently arrested for her alleged actions in this incident.”

Details are unclear if Portwood is still in custody or if she has entered a plea or has an attorney.

Although authorities did not release the name of the alleged victim, Portwood has been dating boyfriend Andrew Glennon for two years. The two met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition in 2017 and welcomed 2-year-old son James with Glennon on May 8, 2018. Portwood is also mom to 10-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley.

Portwood has previously served time for domestic violence stemming from a 2010 fight she had with Shirley. The two originally appeared on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom together before breaking up. Ultimately, Portwood served 17 months in jail for the incident.

The mom of two has been open about her struggles with addiction and mental health issues on the MTV show. On last year’s season finale of Teen Mom OG, she told her cousin Krystal that online bullying was affecting her mental health.

“They can’t accept the fact that I have postpartum in any way,” she said, referring to people online who criticized her parenting. “I just didn’t know what it felt like because I’d never experienced that before.”

In a candid discussion with co-star Catelynn Baltierra, Portwood went on to describe how starring on the show continued to have an impact on her mental health.

“It’s real. I just happen to be on a popular show with a mental illness that is real. It’s complete sabotage when you’re called a horrible mom every day,” she continued, referring to online trolls.

“This show has ruined my name. This show has not shown who I am as a person. They don’t show the funny side of me, they show bad mom, they show all that s—, they show the struggle, they show me crying, they show postpartum. So I go, okay, that’s what’s going on in my life so I guess that’s true. I’m over it,” she added.

In 2017, she said on the show that she had been re-diagnosed with borderline personality and bipolar disorder.