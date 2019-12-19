‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood Lashes out at ‘Fake News’ Alleging She’s Using Drugs

Amber Portwood is livid at the “fake news” that she is using drugs after being sentenced to probation in a plea deal for her felony domestic violence case back in October. The Teen Mom OG star took to Twitter in a since-deleted rant calling out a report from Teen Mom Talk Now with the headline “Amber Portwood ‘Obviously’ On Drugs in Shocking Video?”

“Fake news alert!” she wrote alongside the link, in a tweet that has since been deleted. “As I’ve communicated to my fans already, I am doing EVERYTHING I can to fight for my son. I am tested by the courts for drugs. They’re not allowed to be in my system. SHAME ON YOU for putting out this fictitious story…”

Portwood is currently granted only periodic visitation with 1-year-old son James after pleading guilty to domestic battery and intimidation, both felonies, stemming from an incident in July during which she threatened both with a machete. Despite the terms of her 906-day probation, which she cannot break if she hopes to avoid the felony charge on her record and any chance of jail time, Portwood is not allowed to abuse drugs.

Despite that, the article which set Portwood off cited fan theories that she is not sober based on a video she shared on Snapchat earlier this month mourning the death of rapper Juice Wrld, who died Dec. 8 after police say he swallowed a number of “unknown pills” before authorities searched his plane and discovered three handguns and 70 lbs. of marijuana.

In the Snapchat video, fans claimed Portwood appeared intoxicated as she said, “Everybody pray for Juice Wrld’s family…just keep them in your prayers today.”

Portwood has had several run-ins with the police in the past, having previously been arrested on two felony counts of domestic violence, one felony count of neglect of a dependent and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery against ex Gary Shirley in December 2010. She pleaded guilty to the first two charges in June 2011. In December 2011, Portwood was arrested for violating her probation and chose a 17-month stint behind bars from June 2012 to November 2013 after backing out of a felony drug charge plea deal.

Photo credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty