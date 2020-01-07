‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Claims Ex Andrew Glennon Lied About Son’s Dog Bite

Amber Portwood is levelling accusations against ex Andrew Glennon that not only did he deny her the parenting time agreed upon in their custody agreement of 1-year-old son James, but that he also failed to notify her when the child was bitten by a dog and taken to the emergency room. According to documents obtained by TMZ, the Teen Mom OG star is asking her ex be held in contempt of court and forced to pay her legal fees after drama over the holidays concerning their co-parenting.

Portwood alleges in the documents that the time allotted to her during Christmas with her son was not provided, as she claims Glennon left the state without proper notice. Additionally, Portwood claims she was shocked on Christmas Day to learn James had been “nipped” by a family dog and taken to the ER, which she said occurred three days before she was notified.

The MTV personality claims in the photo she was sent, James had a black eye and a bandaged nose, “indicating that the injury was more than a ‘nip.’”

In one more complaint, Portwood alleged Glennon shared a photo of their son on New Year’s Eve, which they decided was not allowed.

Portwood and Glennon’s relationship has been rocky, to say the least, since July 2019, when she was arrested following a violent altercation with then-boyfriend Glennon while he was holding their son. Charged initially with two felony counts of domestic battery and one count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, Portwood was able to avoid time in prison by pleading guilty to one felony charge and agreeing to one year of probation. If she can stay out of trouble during that period of time, her charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor.

Glennon, meanwhile, has been outspoken about his disdain for Portwood’s plea deal, claiming if gender roles were switched in the attack, the offer would not have been made to him.

