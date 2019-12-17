‘Teen Mom’ Alum Mackenzie McKee Reveals Emotional Conversation She Had With Her Mom Days Before Her Death

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Mckee is continuing to open up about her mother Angie Douthit’s final days. On Monday, the former MTV star took to Twitter to share one of the final text conversations she had with her mother just days before her Monday, Dec. 9 death following a years-long battle with cancer.

A convo with my mom days before she went to be with Jesus. She was in so much pain and I would have never know . She never complained and always had hope. You ARE an overcomer momma💗 pic.twitter.com/KlMsJ8DKrx — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) December 16, 2019

In the image, a screenshot of the conversation that took place from Dec. 3 until Dec. 4, Mckee expresses her worry over her mother’s wellbeing, asking in one text, “Are you ok? Are you going to be ok.”

Douthit, who had spoken candidly about her battle, replied with reassuring words, telling her daughter “Your dad told me he Had a strange feeling I was gonna be ok” and reminding her that she is “an overcomer.”

The emotional exchange ended with McKee again asking her mother on Dec. 4 if she was “ok,” with Douthit responding, “I hope so.”

The emotional post, which came just a week after Douthit’s passing, was met with support from McKee’s fans.

“My heart hurts for you and your family, I can’t imagine how difficult this loss must be,” one person wrote. “It’s crystal clear though that your momma was an incredible woman who loved you dearly, and she will be watching over you, to guide and protect you always.”

“She fought a tough battle for a long time. Most of us don’t get those chances to say goodbye, or make peace that our loved ones are called home so soon,” a second person commented. “God bless you for being so strong beside her and your Father Makenzie! My thoughts and prayers are with you all!! God speed!!”

“Your mom is such an inspiration to so many people. I hope it brings you comfort to know she gave a lot of people hope,” another person added. “Her commitment to God is so admirable.”

After announced her cancer diagnosis in 2018, Douthit passed away at 11:37 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, according to a post shared to her Instagram account. In the days since her passing, McKee has shared her grief with her fans on social media and pays frequent tribute to her mother in the form of posts recalling some of their fondest memories together.

On Dec. 12, McKee took a moment to recognize her father on his birthday, thanking him for “showing the world and us kids what true, unconditional, and Christ-like love looks like” and promising that “we are here to take care of you.”