‘Teen Mom’ Alum Jenelle Evans Shares Update on Son Jace, Reveals He’s Back to Living With Her

Jenelle Evans and her 15-year-old son Jace are reunited. The Teen Mom alum told PEOPLE in an exclusive that just two months after moving to Florida to live with his dad, the teen had a change of heart.

Last year, Jace ran away from home several times and accused Evans’ then-husband David Eason of abuse. The incident sparked an investigation from Child Protective Services, but things have seemingly calmed down.

Evans says Jace “has been back at home for a few months now” in North Carolina. “Jace, he’s doing good, he’s back at home, he’s not living with his father,” she says. “He’ll be starting 11th grade. And he’s just been, you know, he’s been getting into skateboarding recently, so that’s his thing.”

Watching him grow up has been mesmerizing for the MTV staple, with her telling PEOPLE, “It’s really crazy because you see the transition from a little boy to a young man, and he’ll be 16 in August, and it’s just really crazy,” she continues. “It just flies by so quick. So I’m just really cherishing every moment I can before he turns 18 and decides to leave,” she jokes.

Jace has been “working on” getting his driver’s license, with Evans noting, “He’s definitely practicing, and I’ve been going with him,” she explains. “He’s a very good driver because he always drove dirt bikes, four-wheelers on our land, so yeah, he’s very accustomed to driving.”

In May, Evans addressed criticism from viewers about how she raises Jace in a TikTok video. “Jace is now staying with his father, but also his grandmother on his other side, whom he has not seen since he was a baby,” she said. “You guys are looking at it as a negative situation, but everyone behind closed doors is looking at it as a positive thing for him. So, you guys can say all you want,” Evans continued. “You can say I’m not taking care of my kids. Being a mother is doing the best interest for your child, and I am going the best interest for my child. Thank you.”