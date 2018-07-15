‘Teen Mom’ Alum Farrah Abraham Signs Wrestling Contract

Farrah Abraham is reportedly starting a new chapter in her entertainment career — professional wrestling.

World Class Revolution Pro Wrestling, an independent promotion based in Oklahoma, announced on Saturday that they had signed the Teen Mom alum to a contract.

“World Class Revolution is very proud to announce we have come to terms with former MTV star and author Farrah Abraham,” the promotion said in a statement, according to The Blast.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Farrah into our family,” the promotion’s CEO Jerry Bostic said in a statement on Twitter. “Farrah brings a lot of creativity to the table and I can’t wait to see all of the amazing work we are going to do together as a team. I would like to personally thank both Farrah & her agent Ricarte for this opportunity.”

As of Sunday afternoon, Abraham has yet to comment on the deal. Given that she has no history in professional wrestling, it’s unclear what her role in the promotion will be or if she’s begun training for an in-ring career.

Abraham’s career paths outside of the hit MTV series include a stint on Celebrity Big Brother, writing a book, producing an album, starring in multiple adult entertainment projects and having a residency at a gentleman’s club in Austin, Texas.

She’s also had her fair share of personal controversies. Back in June she was arrested for misdemeanor battery and trespassing for allegedly attacking a security guard at the Beverly Hills hotel.

Shortly after that she began a public feud with Mob Wives personality Drita D’Avanzo after calling her “unprofessional” while the two were hosting a joint event at a gentleman’s club in Atlantic City.

The feud quickly led to D’Avanzo allegedly threatening Abraham, saying in an Instagram video, ” I’m not going to closed-fist punch your face in, I’m going to open-hand smack the f— out of you. Straight up, on sight, just so you know.”

Abraham responded in early July by filing a restraining order.

“I don’t want to work with unprofessional people with no integrity,” Abraham said in an interview with Us Weekly. “The next day she had to go ahead and, like, use my name in everything and get press attention … I blocked her because she wants to use my name to be more famous. She is pathetic.”