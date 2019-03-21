‘Teen Mom’ Alum Farrah Abraham Opens up About Adoption, Marriage Plans

Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham has opened up about possible adoption and marriage plans.

While speaking exclusively to In Touch, Abraham admitted, “I always am open to marriage [and] adoption if it’s the right person.”

“But if it’s not in my cards that’s fine too,” she went on to say, then adding, “I do believe I’m very passionate about adoption I’ve said that from the beginning of Teen Mom, as I was raised with all my neighbors I grew up with being adopted.”

“And I look forward to helping support and nurture and adopt one day,” Abraham continued, elaborating that her daughter also supports the idea of having a little brother or sister. “Right now, Sophia would love a sibling,” she said.

Last month, the former Teen Mom OG star told journalists that she has no plans to give birth to another child, saying that she is “not ever gonna have labor pains again.”

She also spoke candidly about her dating life, saying, “I just stopped dating at all. I just stopped dating. I do have fun with dating apps but I don’t really go on dates anymore.”

“I’ve made a lot of money off of being single, haven’t I?” she said about her recent experience on MTV’s Ex on the Beach, adding that she was glad MTV portrayed her in a mostly positive light.

“I was shocked that they portrayed me so well. Usually I’m so extra villainized but only a little bit this time,” she said. “I just really love that I took it upon myself to even put myself in that position and grow.”

It’s clear that mom-life is Abraham’s number one priority at this point, as evidenced by a previous statement she made while speaking to The Blast.

“I think I had an epiphany that I actually am a really good mom. I think it’s so important for parents just to give themselves a pat on the back,” she said. “I’m just happy to see Sophia doing great in school, traveling the world. The only thing I could learn more is to be more self motivated to do school on her own, which all of us fight with.”