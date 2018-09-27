‘Teen Mom’ Alum Farrah Abraham’s Boxing Match to Be Announced by MTV Star DJ Skribble

Farrah Abraham is set to battle Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander in a celebrity boxing match taking place in November, and The Blast reported on Wednesday that the match will be announced by MTV personality DJ Skribble.

Skribble previously served as the resident DJ on multiple MTV shows, including MTV Jams, as well as the network’s annual spring break coverage. The celebrity fight will be Skribble’s ring announcing debut.

Sources say that a referee is still needed for the event, and one contender for the position is reportedly Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo, who Abraham was reportedly originally considering as her opponent in the match.

After Abraham ultimately decided to fight Alexander, D’Avanzo responded with an Instagram video of herself making meatballs.

“What happened, Farrah? You got scared? Don’t wanna fight? Why not?” she asked. “And now you’re fighting Hoopz. Do you really think that Hoopz ain’t gonna f— you up? I’m gonna put my money on Hoopz. You know what, as a matter of fact, I might wanna come watch the fight. How do you feel about that?”

The former Teen Mom OG star responded to D’Avanzo in a statement to Us Weekly.

“I’m not in charge of what the company of the celebrity boxing matches choose. Glad the bullies will have fun paying to watch a champion win. Sorry sponsors do not want bullies for [an] anti-bully celebrity boxing match. She wasn’t chosen since she was a bully, and I’m excited and have my daughter involved and other kids in youth boxing classes, [it’s] great,” Abraham said.

In another post, D’Avanzo wrote, “I might have to pop up and watch this fight or maybe #referee the match. I’ll be fair…no worries.”

Abraham previously told RadarOnline that she would not get in the ring with someone she deems a bully, which included D’Avanzo, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and 16 & Pregnant star Lindsey Nicholson.

“Those who bully would not be a fit for an anti-bullying match,” Abraham said. “The Teen Mom cast is riddled with negativity, bullying and acts that are unhealthy. I look forward to going in the ring with someone with integrity so it’s a great boxing match for all to watch!”

However, the 27-year-old shared that she would have been happy to fight either Lindsay Lohan or Paris Hilton.

“They are real survivors like myself through bullying so I think they would be great to get in the ring for a great cause of anti-bullying, especially since school is starting,” she said.

Abraham and Alexander’s fight is scheduled for Nov. 10 in Atlantic City.

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin