'Teen Mom' Alum Bristol Palin Shares Update After Ninth Breast Surgery

Bristol Palin is breathing a sigh of relief following her recent cosmetic surgery. The 32-year-old Teen Mom alum posted a Q&A on her Instagram Story she opened up about her recovery from her ninth breast reconstruction surgery. "[I'm feeling] Wayyy better," she wrote. "The last surgery I had felt like such a setback, but I'm 2 months post-op and finally feel normal again." Palin has been largely absent from social media in recent weeks, but she is happy with the outcome of the surgery. "I had a botched breast reduction when I was really young," she wrote. "I've had multiple surgeries to correct the damage — scars, muscle tissue, etc. because of it."

She added: "Healing is fine — I had 2 major surgeries within the last couple months, and I think being under anesthesia for so many hours affected my body more than I have wanted to admit. But I'm 4 weeks post-op and finally feeling like I'm on the mend."

Palin initially shared images in January 2023 after surgery. "Sharing wayyyyy [too much information] right now, but had my 9th breast reconstruction surgery last night — yes, NINTH. All stemming from a botched breast reduction I had when I was 19 [years old]," she wrote over the posted photo. "I've had previous surgeries trying to correct the initial damage of muscle tissue and terrible scaring," the former Teen Mom OG star said at the time. "The whole situation has honestly made me very self-conscious my entire adult life."

She hoped it would be her last surgery, after having to undergo so many in the past related to the first experience. "Trying my hardest to stay positive, hype myself up, and remind myself that I have so much to be thankful for," Palin continued. "I'm healthy, fully capable, and this is just an inconvenience cause things could always be worse."

Palin's popularity grew as the daughter of a politician, Sara Palin. She made headlines when she became pregnant at a young age.

In 2018, she joined the cast of the MTV reality series, but quit after just one season. In an Instagram post, she explained her decision to walk away, writing: "Teen mom OG wasn't a fit for me, it took away my peace.. and honestly – my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford. $ doesn't impress me, I don't entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction."